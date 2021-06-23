Briefcase: Guertin promoted to financial adviser

<strong>Ryan Guertin</strong>, a licensed associate, was promoted to financial adviser with Peoples Investments, a financial wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc.

As a financial adviser, Guertin will help clients achieve financial goals by lending his expertise through a financial planning approach that covers aspects of a client’s life along with an array of options to meet specific needs, including investments, insurance and annuities, and personal trust services. Guertin graduated from Olivet Nazarene University with a degree in economics, finance and business administration. He holds a Series 6, 7, and 66 License and Illinois Insurance License.

People Investments provides financial advice that is anchored in an understanding of client needs and expectations that is provided in one-on-one relationships with its clients. Peoples Investments has served Kankakee County since 2014.

For more information, contact Guertin at 815-936-7600. He will be available for appointments, starting July 1 at 333 E. Court St. in downtown Kankakee.