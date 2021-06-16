Main Street: June 16, 2021

“People, even more than things, have to be restored, renewed, revived, reclaimed, and redeemed. Never throw out anyone.” <strong>— Audrey Hepburn</strong>

The late Dr. Robert A. Cook (1922-1991) was one of the most positive, helpful Christian radio broadcasters I had ever heard. His radio broadcasts from more than a quarter of a century ago are still played around the world each day.

Cook was president of The King’s College in Briarcliff Manor, N.Y., for many years. He was also a Christian author, radio broadcaster and pastor. Cook went to Moody Bible Institute when he was 16 years old. After graduating, he went on to Wheaton College.

He opens each 15 minute talk with two questions: “How in the world are you? Are you doing OK today?”

He fills his devotionals with practical advice, frequent good humor and laughter. He ended each broadcast with a peppy, “Walk with the King today and be a blessing.” He essentially did what Audrey Hepburn suggested, but with a defined and divine purpose to get his listeners ready to serve other each day.

Many mornings at 6 a.m. we listen to Cook’s classic broadcasts. After that I go out and command my Amazon Alexa device to play three or four uplifting songs. Usually, “Great is thy Faithfulness” by the legendary Billy Graham singer George Beverly Shea; “It’s a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong, “Carolina in the Morning” by Dean Martin; and “God Bless America” by Kate Smith.

You might well ask after this “How in the world are you?” After the stirring routine, a lot better than when I woke up. I have even taken this a step further. I greet our three cats Soukie, Boo and Gracie Mae with “How in the world are you?” They seem to “understand” that something good will happen that day.

All this to say Cook’s “book-ends” to his program are worth exploring a bit more. Each day we see people and routinely ask “How are you doing?” It is a social grace we all employ. But there are times, if we are especially emotionally aware, we can read beyond the typical, “Good, or fine.”

Without being nosy or prying, there are times where a follow-up question or comment is called for. Someone might say with gusto, “Great.” In fact allowing someone to talk about something really good that happened to them is a means of encouragement and affirmation. It helps to revive and renew them as Hepburn calls it.

On the other hand, a lukewarm “OK or I’ve been better might” opens up the door to show you really care. A sincere, “If I can do anything to help, let me know,” is appropriate. But, of course, we must also be willing to follow through.

At the closing of Cook’s devotionals he gives us a simple challenge: “Walk with the King today and be a blessing.” Whether you are religious or not, being a blessing is something everyone can do. For Christians, however we recognize we can use all the help we can get.

We all know what the word blessing means, but it is most often used within a religious context. But in any context it can mean: affirm, encourage, lift-up, and make someone happy. Let me give four simple things we can do each day to live out the calling of being a blesser or encourager.

First, be more aware of what is going on in other people’s lives. Of course, Facebook, email, the news can be a good source to keep abreast with those in your circle of friends, family and colleagues. In the case of good news, sharing someone’s good fortune is particularly powerful. It says to the other person that we share in their joy. If it is difficult news, we can offer to help, listen and pray.

Secondly, watch the Kankakee Daily-Journal for mentions, pictures or stories about others. You’d be surprised even with hundreds of people seeing a friend or co-worker mentioned or in a picture, how few people will follow-up. Be a special encourager with a call or note.

Third, do the little extra things. This past week we were at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, Calif. It’s a wonderful experience walking through history, especially touring the retired Air Force One and Marine One.

The docents were very well trained and sensed when you wanted more information or you preferred to view and read in silence. Toward the end of the tour we started talking to a very compelling, smiling lady named Claire G.

We had a nice 3-4 minute conversation and shared the fact we had been in the Reagan House in Dixon. She was interested in what we had to say and of course we listened intently to her story and background. As we were leaving I asked her what her career was. She told us she was the trainer of docents. I told her she had the similar good nature of President Reagan who spent a lot of time listening and smiling.

Suddenly I understood why the museum gets such stellar ratings. Of course she was a blessing to us, as were all the docents. We have since written a note to Claire and a letter to the Reagan Foundation about her and their people. Hopefully that will serve as a blessing to her.

Finally, bless others by reaffirming how important they are to you, paraphrasing in a more positive way the Chicago voting practice: “Tell them early and often.”

Now back to our cats. I finalize my little homily each day with “Walk with your masters today and be a blessing.” They turn their heads to the side, seem to get it and never disappoint us. A happy master makes for happy cats and vice-versa.