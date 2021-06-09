Main Street: June 9, 2021

Recently, I have met with resistance, high levels of narcissistic leaders who ensconce themselves within the thin veil of servant leadership. These non-diamond leaders portend teamwork and promoting ethical behavior, but, in the end, it is all about them.

Dr. Don Daake and I will expound on this topic at the end of the month with real-world examples of this phenomenon. However, a fragile mosaic of leadership policies is often fictitious vicissitudes, whereby the leader often derails their followers with a lack of empathy or offering dismissive platitudes.

What is perplexing is that these non-diamond leaders take credit for their teams and the success of the organization while rarely offering compliments or kudos to their teams that have made their organization a success? A rippling effect ensues, and the organizational success begins to crumble as the team becomes demoralized by the toxic and narcissistic leader’s attitude that is always at the forefront, “It is always about me!”

By now, it is obvious that being a narcissistic leader is destructive to the organization. As such, an interesting article was presented in Yscouts.com and titled “10 Narcissistic Leadership Characteristics.” I will highlight these 10 traits and then offer my commentary in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

<strong>1. Lead with vision:</strong> (Contrary to the positive aspects of being visionary, narcissistic leaders often create their version of the self-absorbed and egotistical view of the future. It is all about them, and the aftereffects of anything positive for the organization is merely an afterthought.)

<strong>2. Desire to be admired:</strong> (Skillful narcissistic leaders are often charismatic and have a gift of attracting various admirers by their oratory proficiency. They usually operate at a high level and are very polished. However, these skills reinforce their distorted view of reality that is more about them than the organization they represent.)

<strong>3. Unable to take criticism:</strong> (These non-diamond narcissists are acutely sensitive to criticism and often surround themselves with lackeys who are their “yes people.” Additionally, they are often moody when confronting facts that do not align with their narcissistic worldview and become argumentative when some dissenting opinions or views do not match their own.)

<strong>4. Inability to listen:</strong> (Narcissistic leaders, by nature, are not good listeners. While feigning interest in the other person’s views, they strategize how to bring forth their egocentric perspective to the conversation. Their only interest in communicating with their team or others is to reinforce their own egotistical and self-absorbed vanity being stroked.)

<strong>5. Relationships:</strong> (While diamond-level leaders are focused on creating and sustaining healthy relationships, narcissistic leaders often devalue or humiliate others in the organization without remorse. Even more hideous is when the toxic leader seems above the fray and lets their underlings mete out the abusive behavior to others with the tacit approval of the non-diamond leader.)

<strong>6. Consistency:</strong> (Healthy leaders exhibit a pattern of consistency of values that match the vision and mission of the organization. However, toxic-narcissistic leaders embrace a philosophy of no standards, constantly changing objectives, and become easily bored, fickle and exceedingly pessimistic with their teams and direct reports.)

<strong>7. Empire building:</strong> (These toxic leaders often reinvent the organization and build monuments to themselves. Their sole existence is to leave a legacy to their bloviated ego while simultaneously expanding their sphere of influence. It is an orgiastic tribute to their self-admiring homage to compensate for their lack of self-worth.)

<strong>8. Lack of empathy:</strong> (The tenets of Emotional Intelligence centers on empathy and understanding the other person’s dilemma. While certainly necessary to build and sustain relationships, narcissistic leaders cannot be bothered with their team’s or direct reports’ concerns. The one positive aspect of this lack of empathy is that in times of crisis, the leader can focus on the radical change and not be bogged down by the demands of their direct reports’ emotions.)

<strong>9. Competitive:</strong> (Non-diamond-level leaders are enormously competitive and will engage in policies of winning at all costs. They wear this as a badge of honor on their tunic, and since they often possess a limited conscience, unethical behavior is often the consequential result.)

<strong>10. Not good with mentoring:</strong> (These toxic and narcissistic leaders lack empathy and are proficient in their spirit of being self-reliant; they make poor mentors. While being self-absorbed, these non-level-diamond leaders are only concerned with making their proteges smaller and, by comparison, paler versions of themselves.)

The confrontations with a toxic and narcissistic leader feel pervasive and visceral. As demonstrated by Jill Blakeway, who extolls us to remember, “When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you. The misinformation will feel unfair, but stay above it, trusting other people will eventually see the truth just like you did.”

Intriguingly, as advanced by Karen Salmansohn, “I wish that people would stop destroying other people just because they were once destroyed.”

In the final analysis, narcissistic leaders, while often rising to the top of the organization, promote dissension and chaos. These leaders implant dissonant underlings to habitually terrorize others to comply with the whims of the self-absorbed leader.

Amazingly, these dissonant leaders are exemplified and emboldened by their board of directors and other relevant stakeholders, much to the chagrin of the direct reports which are now mobilized to complacency and further self-effacing performances by “kissing the proverbial ring of the leader.” As stated in Notsalmon.com. “You can’t force someone to respect you. But you can refuse to be disrespected.”

We would be wise to heed these words and dictums above and not become a narcissistic leader.