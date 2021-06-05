Midland States Bank acquires ATG Trust

EFFINGHAM — Midland States Bancorp, Inc. announced Wednesday that Midland States Bank, its wholly-owned bank subsidiary, has completed its acquisition of substantially all of the trust assets of ATG Trust Company, of Chicago.

The transaction increases the size of Midland’s wealth management business to approximately $4.1 billion in assets under administration and 90 financial professionals with a new, larger office in Chicago.

“We are pleased to complete our acquisition of ATG Trust and welcome our new clients and colleagues to Midland Wealth Management. ATG Trust provides us additional opportunities through their talented team and strong network of referral sources,” said Jeffrey G. Ludwig, president and CEO of Midland States Bancorp. “I believe we are well positioned to continue growing and diversifying our wealth management business and further increasing the level of recurring fee income it generates.”

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank, including branches in Bourbonnais, Bradley, Grant Park, Herscher, Kankakee, Manteno and Momence.