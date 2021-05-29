Briefcase: Rooted Wealth Advisors adds new business coordinator

Rooted Wealth Advisors recently announced the addition of <strong>Logan R. Gigl</strong> as new business coordinator.

Some of Gigl’s responsibilities include expediting transfer of assets, providing solutions in implementation and optimization of allocation strategies for existing clients and assisting new clients throughout the entire onboarding process.

With Gigl’s experience and passion for helping others, he is a welcome addition to the team.

Rooted Wealth Advisors is at 1521 N. Convent St., Ste 800 in Bourbonnais.

There are also offices in Bloomington, Champaign and Orland Park.

For more information, call 815-918-4727 or visit rootedretirement.com