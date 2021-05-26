Main Street: May 26, 2021

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><em>: The last Wednesday of every month, Dr. Piatt and Dr. Daake will be jointly writing this column entitled, “Main Street – Ask the Professors – Questions on Main Street.” If you have a question you would like to be featured in this column; please email either of them directly.</em>

This month’s question: Both of you have written extensively about the importance of providing great customer service. But don’t customers have a responsibility, too?

First, Dr. Daake will provide his insights into the issue, and then Dr. Piatt will provide his perspective.

We are all customers, and we have responsibilities as well. While often said, “The customer is always right” — we know better both as employees and customers.

As customer service speaker and consultant Adam Toporek puts it, “Sure, the customer is paying you, and they rightly have expectations that come with the economic value they provide you. They expect service, and/or they expect a product. But service to the customer does not mean servitude and selling someone a product does not mean selling one’s dignity.”

Toporek in his article “How to Be a Good Customer: 16 Ways to Not Be a Jerk,” flips the table. As it turns out, though, being a good customer can create a win-win situation if both company and the customer are honest, ethical and fair which I think describes most of the public.

Let me cite 3 of his 16 rules and illustrate each one. If you would like the entire list, you can find it at customersthatstick.com/blog/uncategorized/how-to-be-a-good-customer-16-ways-to-not-be-a-jerk/

First, remember the golden rule <strong>(Toporek No. 1).</strong> If you were the customer service representative, how would you like to be treated? Over the years, one thing that has really helped me (and believe me I can easily get annoyed and angry when things don’t go right) is to imagine the person serving me is my daughter.

How would I want people to treat her? You can ask yourself how you would treat your son or daughter, mother, father or close friend. It totally changes the perspective.

Secondly, separate the person from the policy <strong>(Toporek No. 2.</strong> Many times, the person you are dealing with has no control over the company policy as unreasonable or senseless as it may see to you. As a customer you have the right to challenge an unfair policy, but there is an appropriate way to do it.

Ask to see a manager, but in a non-threatening, non-bullying way <strong>(Toporek No. 4 and No. 5).</strong> It is better if you can talk about the situation in a private place. Let the manager know that the person who first waited on you did the best they could.

Every once in a while, when I have had outstanding service, I ask for the manager. Usually, they expect a confrontation. But when you take the time to mention by name the great service you had, the frown turns into a smile and they do remember you.

Third, give the company a chance to solve the problem <strong>(Toporek No. 8)</strong>. If you have a problem, think carefully about what is the issue. For myself, I’m not particularly good dealing with problems on the phone. While I know customer service representatives often say, “I understand your frustration,” that just irritates me all the more.

Depending on your issue and your personality if you can put the issue in writing, you’ll be more effective in getting resolution. I do this when having warranty work done on my car, trying to solve an issue on insurance and for a wide variety of other issues.

Most companies offer online chats, e-mails, phone numbers or a mailing address.

Regardless of what communication method you use, having the issue firmly clarified and written down makes you less likely to become overly emotional.

And if possible, decide on what would be a reasonable way to settle the issue.

<strong>Bottom-line:</strong> As a customer you have the right to get what you paid for, but how you act will determine whether people will think, “Glad to see one of our favorite customers,” or “Oh no, here comes the grinch again.”

Next, Dr. Piatt will offer his unique perspective regarding this phenomenon from a more theoretical assessment.

The divide is evident regarding customer service and being a good customer. With that in mind, diamond-level leaders offer an exceptional customer-value proposition.

Conversely, being a good customer comes with its inherent rewards as well. As such, an interesting article penned by Dan Steinman titled “5 Characteristics of a Great Customer,” offers some illuminating perspectives.

I will highlight a few of these five traits and then provide my commentary in parentheses on how to add to your leadership/customer shopping experience domain.

<strong>1. Great customers understand that it is a partnership:</strong> (Diamond-level service coalesces with customers understanding there is a contributory partnership. If customers can have a positive attitude and explain what they are seeking, the buying experience becomes more focused and enjoyable.)

<strong>2. Great customers want to be self-sufficient:</strong> (Paramount to having a good customer buying experience is the ability for customers to navigate the technology of the organization’s website and online coupons. Customers want to circumvent having to ask a myriad of questions to obtain the online deal or promotional deal advertised.

Prepare your staff so that your customers have a unique and valued shopping experience that is as painless as possible. A successful interactive approach is contingent upon both parties understanding the tools and options to derive the best promotional deal for the customer while reducing misunderstanding and confusion.)

<strong>3. Great customers pay you to become better customers:</strong> (Certainly, with technology, a customer often pays the organization to train them to use their product. Understanding this from the organizational perspective allows you to train your staff to make a seamless transition between selling the product and equipping the customer to use your products efficiently.)

In practical terms, customer service and being a good customer are symbiotic. It’s a mutually beneficial interaction. As stated by Hall of Fame football coach Vince Lombardi, “It takes months to find a customer and seconds to lose one.”

As discussed above, and predicated on the customer-value proposition, the customer’s perception of reality is not yours. However, being a good customer allows the dynamic customer relationship with the organization to prosper.

In the final analysis, being a good customer and advocating for exceptional customer service allows both parties to thrive and prosper in the customer-organizational dynamic. It is wise to remember the idiom “courteous treatment will make the customer a walking advertisement.”

A win-win for both the customer and the organization.