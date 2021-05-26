Brievcase: Sobkoviak named Farm Credit Family Scholar

<strong>Brooke Sobkoviak,</strong> of Sheldon, is one of 12 recipients of the Tom Tracy Memorial Farm Credit Illinois Family Scholarship, administered by the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois.

Each scholar receives $3,000 toward their college education. The selection criteria include scholastic achievement, leadership and community contributions, and career vision and goals.

The financial cooperative’s family scholarship was renamed in 2020 to permanently memorialize the late Tom Tracy. Tracy established a family scholarship program early in his career as FCI president and CEO – demonstrating his values of lifelong learning and employee support. His legacy of passionate advocacy for those seeking to better themselves through education endures through a scholarship endowment at the CFECI.

Tracy served as FCI’s president and CEO from 2015-2019 until his passing in September 2019.

Applicants for the family scholarship are 26 years of age or younger, the children or grandchildren of Farm Credit Illinois employees, and will be enrolled as full-time college students in the fall of 2021.

Sobkoviak is pursuing a degree in psychology at Illinois College. She graduated from Milford High School and is the daughter of Jeff (FCI assistant vice president of crop insurance) and Michelle Sobkoviak, of Sheldon.

The Community Foundation of East Central Illinois is a publicly-supported 501©(3) tax-exempt philanthropic organization created in 1972 to encourage and receive contributions establishing endowments for the long-term benefit of east central Illinois.

Farm Credit Illinois is a farmer-owned and directed agricultural cooperative serving the southern 60 counties of Illinois. It manages a $4.8 billion loan portfolio, sells 1.4 million acres of crop insurance coverage, and employs 244 staff based in the Mahomet headquarters and 14 regional office locations.