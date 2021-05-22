O’Dekirk, Allred, & Associates celebrates new location

O’Dekirk, Allred & Associates, LLC celebrated its official opening of its new Manteno office with a ribbon cutting on May 11. The ceremony hosted by the Manteno Chamber of Commerce at the office at 68 N. Oak St.

The small gathering included the firm’s partners Robert O’Dekirk, Leslie Matlock-Allred and Thomas Rhodes along with attorneys Anna Nugent, Moira Dunn, Alex Boyd and support staff Caitlin Davenport and Amanda Deatherage, village Mayor Tim Nugent, and Chamber Board members and ambassadors and President & CEO Sarah Marion.

With two other offices in Joliet and Wilmington, O’Dekirk, Allred & Associates is a law firm that handles all types of felony, misdemeanor, divorce, custody, child support, driver’s license reinstatement, personal injury cases and residential real estate cases.

For more information, visit the new location or online at odekirklaw.com.