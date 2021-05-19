Main Street: May 19, 2021

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><em>: Dr. Piatt and Dr. Daake will be jointly writing this column entitled Main Street — Ask the Professors – Questions on Main Street and this is a two-part series.</em>

Dr. Piatt will begin with the first part of this article, and then Dr. Daake will offer his views on this phenomenon.

The unavoidable truth is that perception is often more demonstrative than reality. A compelling case for this was the curmudgeon Andy Rooney from CBS News program (1978-2011) “60 Minutes,” who would end the program with his take on reality with “A Few Minutes with Andy Rooney.”

Conjuring these past thoughts from Rooney (Ronneyisms), I would like to share some of his more salient quotes.

<strong>1.</strong> “If you smile when no one else is around, you really mean it.”

<strong>2.</strong> “The 50-50-90 rule: Anytime you have a 50-50 chance of getting something right, there is a 90% probability you’ll get it wrong.”

<strong>3.</strong> “The average dog is a nicer person than the average person.”

<strong>4.</strong> “People will generally accept facts as truth only if the facts agree with what they already believe.”

<strong>5.</strong> “It’s paradoxical that the idea of living a long life appeals to everyone, but the idea of getting old doesn’t appeal to anyone.”

<strong>6.</strong> “Computers make it easier to do a lot of things, but most of the things they make it easier to do, don’t need to be done.”

Given our recent articles on diamond-level leaders-teams providing exceptional customer service, there are thematic themes (Piattisms) that travail the landscape of not-so-great customer service. Echoing these leitmotifs of the late, great Rooney, here are a few of mine that derail excellent customer service for any organization.

<strong>1.</strong> If the washrooms are dirty, you can be assured the kitchen is dirty.

<strong>2.</strong> Poor customer service begins and ends with the tacit approval of top leadership-management.

<strong>3.</strong> If you do not do the small things well, you certainly cannot do the big things extraordinary with aplomb.

<strong>4.</strong> If employees treat you with contempt or it appears you are tasking them by asking them a question or for help, immediately leave and spend your money elsewhere. Do not reward bad behavior with your patronage and hard-earned money.

Next, Dr. Daake will provide three rather absurd and even comical business practices (Daakeisms) that continue to plague us today.

In true Rooney style: “Did you ever notice …”

First, those pesky gas prices ending in 9/10 of a cent are still around. How come they have not been outlawed? Doesn’t it just get you when gas is priced at $2.99 & 9/10?

According to HowStuffworks.com, “The practice of tacking 9/10 of a cent on the end of a gas price goes back to when gas cost only pennies per gallon and was a tax imposed by state and federal governments. Gas stations added a fraction of a cent on the end of the price instead of rounding up the price.

“Back then, a full penny would have been a budget-buster for customers. The federal tax was implemented in 1932 as part of the Revenue Act of 1932 and was supposed to expire in 1934 — except it never did.”

And according to Marketplace.com, “Since Americans buy 178 million gallons of gas a day, that’s a half-billion dollars more per year.”

But come on. This exercise in mental contortions has even been picked up by the State of Illinois with their 4.95% income tax. And sadly, even though we know with the 9 at the end of a price or .95% in the case of taxes that we should round up, not down, our brains just won’t let us do it. I think a presidential candidate for 2024 would have a real head start if they pledged to put an end to this silliness.

Secondly, is it just my bad luck, or does everyone get a grocery cart that goes clunk, click, and has one wheel spinning out of control? When a new store opens up with brand new carts, I sometimes shop there for peace and quiet even if the prices are higher (until time passes and their new carts join the clunk, click, spin fleet.) Maybe stores, rather than having greeters, should re-deploy these people and train them to be “smooth cart technicians.”

If you took your car to an Illinois inspection station in the same shape as many of these carts are in, not only would they refuse to certify it, they would demand you junk it. What a competitive advantage a retailer could have if they would place a bold large bold banner at the entrance: “We have great prices, fresh food, and non-clunking carts.” They would get my business. How about you?

Third, why is it that some towns have dozens of uncontrolled intersections? (No yield signs or stop signs from either direction)? Maybe it is because on the driver’s test you have to know that and so the tail wags the dog.

One of the drivers -– I’m not sure anymore -– has to yield to the other driver. My hometown in Iowa (which I dearly love), but I will refrain from giving its name, has an issue with this. This beautiful riverfront town of 7,307 proclaims on a big sign that it is “America’s Hometown.”

I swear they must be a national leader in these uncontrolled crossings. Over the years, I have been astonished by the number of intersection accidents where the drivers have forgotten who is supposed to yield to whom and, as a result, have crashed. I know insurance rates are based on accident data. So the cost of putting up some signs, it seems, would quickly be earned back by lower insurance rates.

I’m not much of a conspiracy theory nut. But I wonder if the LBSOA – local body shop owners association, has pressured the city council to leave their goldmine alone. We are better off here in Kankakee County, but the placement of some of our stop and yield signs seem a bit mystical at best.

We miss the wit and sarcasm of Rooney. Hence, fellow citizens, you need to pick up the gauntlet and share your “isms” with us about taken-for-granted absurdities. C.S Lewis reminds us, “Children have one kind of silliness, as you know, and grown-ups have another kind.”