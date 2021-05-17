AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital wins award

CHICAGO – AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee and AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago again have been recognized by Healthgrades with the 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award.

This recognition places both hospitals in the top 10 percent of U.S. short-term hospitals acute care hospitals for reporting patient safety data, as evaluated by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting patients and providers. This is the fourth consecutive year AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital has been honored.

According to Healthgrades Patient Safety Ratings and Excellence Award methodology, there were 190,273 potentially preventable patient safety events among Medicare patients in U.S. hospitals between 2017 and 2019.

If all hospitals, as a group, performed similarly to hospitals performing better than expected on each of 13 patient safety indicators evaluated by Healthgrades, on average, 106,052 patient safety events could have been avoided, according to Healthgrades.

“Even through the difficulties of serving during the COVID-19 pandemic, the physicians, nurses and associates at all AMITA Health hospitals have worked harder than ever to keep our patients safe,” said Dr. Stuart

Marcus, executive vice president and chief clinical officer for AMITA Health. “This recognition is a testament to the compassionate, high-quality care provided each and every day at AMITA Health. Considering the challenges of the pandemic this past year, this accomplishment means even more.”

From 2017 to 2019, four patient safety indicators — collapsed lung, hip fracture due to an in-hospital fall, pressure or bed sores and catheter-related bloodstream infections—accounted for 72 percent of all patient safety events. Healthgrades found patients treated in hospitals receiving the Healthgrades 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award were, on average:

• 50.3 percent less likely to experience a collapsed lung due to a procedure or surgery in or around the chest

• 60.3 percent less likely to experience an in-hospital fall resulting in hip fracture

• 66.5 percent less likely to experience pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital

• 65.4 percent less likely to experience catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in the hospital than if treated in nonrecipient hospitals

“The importance of hospital quality is now at the forefront of consumer’s minds, especially as we continue to navigate COVID-19,” said Dr. Brad Bowman, chief medical officer with Healthgrades. “We congratulate the recipients of the Healthgrades 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award for their ongoing commitment to upholding the highest quality standards for their patients and communities.”

During the 2017 through 2019 study period, Healthgrades 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient hospitals demonstrated excellent performance in patient safety within the Medicare population, as measured by objective outcomes — risk-adjusted patient safety indicator (PSI) rates — for 13 patient safety indicators defined by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. An additional patient safety indicator is included in the evaluation, Foreign Objects Left in Body During a Surgery or Procedure, which is a never event and does not have an expected rate.