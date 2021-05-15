Insurance agent supports local farmers

CLIFTON — Farming is more than just a job, it’s a passion for many.

With spring in full bloom, local farmers are in the fields day and night planting their crop. Country Financial representative Nate Henrichs recently helped nearly 75 local farmers take a needed quick break for lunch.

“Running a farm takes a lot of blood, sweat and tears,” said Henrichs. “I join our community in appreciation of the positive impact and passion our local farmers bring, am happy to help recognize their hard work, and remind them that protection is sometimes bigger than their assets. Their safety and well-being are equally important pieces to their sustainability.”

Wayne Jakob of Jakob Farms began planting soybeans the day after Easter. He took a quick break from the field as Henrichs delivered lunch to him on May 7.

Jacob reported that everything started out well this spring, and he and his dad weren’t in too big of a hurry initially because they thought it might still be a little on the early side. Wet weather since then has added some pressure to keep them on schedule and get their crops planted in time.

“The ground is still working surprisingly well for now,” Jakob said.

However, Jakob said there is always uncertainty in farming and that causes him the most worry for him at this point in the season.

“Right now, crop prices are really great, but where are they going to go no one knows,” he said. “That’s probably my biggest concern right now.”

Jakob and Henrichs also were able to reminisce on their history together.

“My dad was with Country and I’ve been there since,” Jakob said. “It’s nice to know if we have a problem, that the team at Country is there and they get right on it and we get things taken care of in a timely manner.”

Illinois residents are encouraged to continue to be on high alert while driving, as tractors make their way to the fields for spring planting and other activities. Those traveling should adjust to having large, slow-moving agricultural equipment on rural highways and county roads to keep everyone safe.

While most farmers have started planting, farmers operating under the Federal Crop Insurance Program work with specific deadlines for getting corn and soybeans into the ground.

The dates are provided by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency. They vary by state and county.