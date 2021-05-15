Briefcase: May 15, 2021

<strong>Illinois State Bar Association announces Rural Practice Fellowship program fellows</strong>

The Illinois State Bar Association recently announced the names of the 14 Fellows selected to participate in the 2021 Rural Practice Fellowship Program, which is designed to meet the critical need of providing access to justice for those living in rural areas with a declining lawyer population.

“We were extremely pleased with the overwhelming response to this program from throughout the state of Illinois,” said ISBA President Dennis J. Orsey. “The demand far exceeded our first-year expectations.”

The ISBA Special Committee on the Rural Practice Initiative created two fellowship programs to address the issue.

The Rural Practice Summer Fellows Program connects law students with rural practitioners to give them experience working in rural communities before they leave law school.

The program includes a $5,000 fellowship stipend and mentoring.

The Rural Practice Associate Fellows Program places graduating law students and new attorneys as permanent associates with rural practitioners.

The program includes a $5,000 stipend at the beginning of employment, and an additional $5,000 stipend if the associate is still working for the same firm after one year.

This year’s Fellows include <strong>Staci Vazquez</strong>, of Northern Illinois University, who will work with the firm of <strong>Malmquist, Geiger & Durkee LLC</strong> in Morris.