Main Street: May 12, 2021

We have discovered through this COVID-19 pandemic that some people are becoming confused at the continual misinformation associated with wearing masks, taking the vaccine, social distancing, and the CDC with their changing messaging.

This diatribe of wearing masks and “following the science” are often debated, as the science changes on an infinitesimal basis. Disinclined to this reflection is the noticeable lack of customer service at the retail level. The constant refrain is that you can’t enter their store without wearing a paper mask, and the staff reacts even if you have lung issues or allergies that preclude you from wearing one.

As it turns out, a little compassion goes a long way in making people more amenable to wearing masks if the store personnel were maybe a bit more thoughtful. A little kindness and understanding goes a long way when you mandate someone’s behavior and expect them to spend money in your store.

Ensuring better connections with your customers during this pandemic is a primary driver to increase interactions and solidify customer retention. An interesting article titled, “19 tips to improve your customer service skills,” as presented on the Qualtrics XM website, offers some compelling advice to the customer service practitioner.

I will highlight some of these tips and then offer my commentary in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

Customer-facing tips:

<strong>1. Practice active listening:</strong> (Active listening enables increased communication skills by allowing the listener to understand the wants and needs of the customer. It will enable the relationship to solidify by asking questions for clarity and acceptance of another viewpoint.)

<strong>2. Learn to empathize with your customers:</strong> (Walking in someone else’s proverbial shoes gives the sales staff the ability to see the person’s problem and allows more customer-centric solutions.)

<strong>3. Use positive language:</strong> (Use positive language that indicates you understand the issue or problem and stay calm in the face of an angry customer.)

<strong>4. Improve your technical skills:</strong> (Successful salespeople continually learn and adapt to the situation. By improving your knowledge base, you enable the customer to receive expert advice and thereby increase the probability of the sale and customer retention.)

<strong>5. Know your product and services:</strong> (Be able to answer the customers’ queries not only shows your competence but ensures you are providing the best information for your customers to make an informed decision based on knowledge and not hyperbole.)

<strong>6. Look for common ground:</strong> (Common ground is predicated on sharing experiences that are mutually satisfactory. Understanding the needs of the customer can illustrate common ground by solving their problem.)

<strong>7. Communicate clearly:</strong> (Speak with clarity of purpose and always follow-up with additional questions, which allow the customer to seek more lucidity in their decision to purchase your products.)

<strong>8. Be solution-focused:</strong> (Focus on solving the problem at hand and ensuring your customer’s needs are met. Remain resolute and firm that you can provide the solution to their problem.)

<strong>9. Admit mistakes:</strong> (Everyone loves transparency and if you made a mistake, admit, and correct it immediately. Be clear that wherever the problem originated, you are ready to rectify the situation.)

Management operation tips:

<strong>10. Provide first-class training:</strong> (Customer service revolves around your staff being the face of your business. Provide every opportunity to enhance your direct reports training and use crucible learning opportunities based on past mistakes or miscommunications.)

<strong>11. Set your standards high:</strong> (Dimond-level service is predicated on excellence. Provide timely feedback and develop a culture of excellence by rewarding those who adhere and provide it to your customers.)

<strong>12. Have a clear escalation pathway:</strong> (Train your staff that if a problem escalates beyond their capacity there is a clear chain of command to move the problem up to the next level to be handled appropriately.)

<strong>13. Align your customer journey touch points:</strong> (Ensure your customer experiences an enjoyable encounter with your organization and outline different parts of their journey with touch points that allow your customers to feel wanted and their goals are being met.)

<strong>14. Create a culture of excellence:</strong> (A culture of excellence centers on the customer experience and focuses on not only “what we do,” but rather, “who we are.”)

<strong>15. Be smart about automation:</strong> (Use autoboots and automation policies to speed through the process but allow the customer to access a live person if necessary.)

<strong>16. Use tools that boost speed and efficiency:</strong> (Use tools that fully integrate the customer-buying experience and make it less stress-free for everyone involved.)

<strong>17. Measure and analyze customer feedback:</strong> (Use customer-service surveys and other metrics to measure the customer’s level of satisfaction. Use these tools to move to the next tier of excellence in your organization.)

<strong>18. Use closed-loop feedback systems:</strong> (Using closed-loop feedback allows you to focus and answer customer issues or complaints. It centers on “we hear you; we value you, and we make use of the knowledge of what you provided us.”)

<strong>19. Be willing to learn:</strong> (Excellent customer service is a learning experience and addressing the needs of the customer. If you are not learning, you are failing, and your customers will move to another store where their needs are addressed.)

In the final analysis, customers will, with singularity of purpose, choose to spend their dollars wisely when shopping. By aligning your policies with customer-centric approaches, you can solidify their customer shopping experience and engender a relationship with your organization.

In the words of Tony Hsieh, “Customer service shouldn’t be just a department; it should be the entire company.” We would be wise to heed these words and dictums above.