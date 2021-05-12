Briefcase: May 12, 2021

<strong>KCC nursing programs receive accreditation</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Community College’s</strong> associate degree nursing program and licensed practical nursing program have both been granted continuing accreditation by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing at its meeting in March 2021.

The next evaluation visit for both programs is scheduled for fall 2028.

KCC’s two-year registered nursing program accepts new students each fall and spring semester. It incorporates classroom lectures, clinical experiences and lab demonstrations. The program is designed to prepare students for work in hospital departments, as well as in long-term care, home care, business and industry, outpatient clinics, public agencies and physicians’ offices.

The LPN program has a competitive entry process, and accepts new students each fall. It incorporates classroom lectures, clinical experiences and lab demonstrations. The program is designed to prepare students for work in long-term care, business and industry, outpatient clinics, public agencies,and physicians’ offices.

LPNs also can apply for advanced placement into KCC’s registered nursing program.

Both KCC’s licensed practical nursing and registered nursing programs are accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. Accredited programs must meet or exceed standards and criteria for educational quality as determined by the ACEN. In Illinois there are eight LPN programs accredited by ACEN, and 35 associate degree programs they have accredited.

For more information about KCC’s nursing programs, submit a request through info.kcc.edu.