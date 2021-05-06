Property Lines: May 6, 2021

Returning to her hometown after spending more than 20 years in sales, Annie Mitchell has joined McColly Bennett Real Estate.

Mitchell comes from a luxury retail background and has major market experience, having lived and worked in New York City, Miami and Chicago. Mitchell also has a master’s degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology, that helps set the stage for her attention to detail and ability to hone in on what her customers need and want.

Mitchell’s level of business acumen is advantageous when it comes to finding buyers a new place to call home or if one is in the market to sell. Most importantly, Mitchell was raised here and knows the ins and outs of Bourbonnais better than anyone.

In her spare time, she is also an independent health coach with a vested interest in helping motivate others to reach their personal health goals. Mitchell lives in Bourbonnais with her fiancé. She can be reached at 815-549-9491 or at anniemitchell@mccolly.com.