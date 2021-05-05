Main Street: Contentment and ambition are both important

<em>“At some point, you gotta let go, and sit still, and allow contentment to come to you.”</em> <strong>— Elizabeth Gilbert, Eat, Pray, Love</strong>

<em>“Ambition is not a vice of little people.”</em> <em>—</em> <strong>Michel Eyquem De Montaigne</strong>

Like so many other things in life, we often confront paradoxical dilemmas.

Some people are never content. The marketing industry of which I’m a part thrives on making people discontented. Up to a point, that is OK.

Suppose there is a cheaper, more responsible, healthier, safer product or service, we benefit from these innovations. But we have also seen the other side where someone gets so deeply in debt they are in a straitjacket.

Advertisers tell us if we only had the latest iPhone, laptop, 5K TV, coolest automobile, etc., we will be happy. Of course, we know it is a never-ending rat race. We have, in my opinion, irresponsible companies and lawyers telling the consumer it is not their fault.

It is those greedy credit card companies. Have you ever noticed you never hear lawyers or debt-relief companies include themselves as being greedy or corrupt?

On the other hand, we have to be concerned about the type of “contentment” that means staying in a rut and living below our potential. Many families have fallen apart when contentment is really laziness or based on the fear of change that will most certainly come as we seek new horizons.

Across the years, I heard too many students tell me they wanted to have balance in their lives. While well-intended and in many cases growing up in a family where work and advancement seemed to be the only thing at whatever cost, it is understandable. But as a person just starting a career, you need to earn the right to insist on balance.

Ambition can push us forward to achieve great things for ourselves, our families, and the community at large. But the wrong kind of ambition can produce family discord, rancor in businesses and unwise policies.

While ambition and contentment are not polar opposites, the extremes of either can create problems for us. Depending on our circumstances, values, history and life situations we need to create a contentment-ambition balance on solid footing. Let me suggest four principles that can aid us.

First, make an honest assessment of your purpose in life. Rick Warren’s “A Purpose Driven Life” has helped millions of people get centered. While it is written for Christians, many non-Christians and non-religious people have found it helpful.

Warren says, “Nothing matters more than knowing God’s purposes for your life, and nothing can compensate for not knowing them — not success, wealth, fame, or pleasure. Without a purpose, life is motion without meaning, activity without direction, and events without reason. Without a purpose, life is trivial, petty, and pointless.”

Secondly, understand your potential gifts, abilities and those you can develop. Over the years, I have seen tragic cases where people with immense abilities settle for a mediocre existence because they only think about their short-term needs, desires and comfort.

On the other hand, as a professor, it has been my privilege to help many students go way beyond what they thought they could accomplish. Most of us can remember critical people in our lives that did that for us. Right now, some people look to you for that sort of support and encouragement.

Third, without being selfish, arrogant,and overrating yourself, decide what you really want. Share your ambitions with positive, upbeat people. Ask them for advice and help. You can be both a mentor and a mentee at the same time.

But do not share your goals and aspirations with negative people, who will only feel threatened by your success. Small-minded people do not want you to succeed. Please stay away from them as much as possible.

Fourth, understand success comes in many flavors. Chose one that tastes good. Having watched people from all walks of life, I have seen people who are considered highly accomplished in one aspect of their life --say financially — but people around them, including their family, employees, co-workers, are miserable.

Steve Jobs accomplished so much in terms of financial success and innovation, but if you read Walter Isaacson’s biography about Jobs, you’ll find in many ways he was not a happy or pleasant person.

By contrast, early in my career, I got a chance to know and work with Dave Power, founder of the legendary consumer research firm, J.D. Power and Associates. The company I worked for was one of his clients. He was a visionary, wise, savvy businessman who was very competitive. And yet we marveled that here was a man who proved, “Nice guys can finish first.”

In 10, 20, or 40 years how will you look back on your life? I’ll end with some good advice from Christian Olson from Marriage Tips that applies to all aspects of the contentment-ambition continuum. “Like with anything in life, find the balance between too much work and being too lazy; between spending too much and being a scrooge; between being gone all the time and being in each other’s way; between talking each other’s ears off and dead silence.”