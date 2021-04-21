Briefcase: Certified food protection manager course offered

Illinois regulations require food establishments to have at least one certified food protection manager on staff. University of Illinois Extension offers the food protection manager certification course and examination, which is required every 5 years.

University of Illinois Extension uses the National Registry of Food Safety Professionals examination, which is approved by the American National Standards Institute. Participants learn about basic food safety, personal hygiene, cross-contamination and allergens, time and temperature, and cleaning and sanitation.

The Certified Food Protection Manager course will meet from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on May 10-11 via Zoom, and from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or noon to 2:30 p.m. in person on May 12 at the Woodford County Farm Bureau [117 W. Center Street, Eureka] for the exam. Please bring a photo ID. Masks and social distancing will be required during the examination.

There is a program fee of $125 per person (all sessions). This fee is for the purchase of the book, examination, and materials.

Space is limited. To register, contact the Woodford County Extension Office at 309-467-3789 or register online at go.illinois.edu/LMWevents<http://go.illinois.edu/LMWevents>. Find registration using event date of May 10 on website calendar. University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. For more information, call 309-663-8306.

Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs. The above information was written and provided by <strong>Jenna Smith</strong>, nutrition and wellness educator and registered dietitian, University of Illinois Extension, Livingston, McLean, and Woodford counties.