Briefcase: Local financial adviser honored

<strong>Zach Gray</strong>, founder of Rooted Wealth Advisors, qualified for the eighth consecutive year for the Million Dollar Round Table. His recognition for the third consecutive year is Top of the Table after four consecutive years of being named Court of the Table.

Million Dollar Round Table membership is attained by financial professionals who are members of their local National Premier Association of Financial Professionals and have reached certain standards in helping others with their financial needs and preparing them for the unknown.

For information on his upcoming events, visit rootedretirement.com/attend-an-event/ or call 815-918-4727.