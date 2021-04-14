Main Street: April 14, 2021

The national media is replete with the phrase “new normal” and certainly apt with the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as the musical group the Who in its acclaimed 1971 hit, “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” sang, “Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.”

From this musical perspective we see the new toxicity in today’s political leaders match the old bosses’ toxicity of yesterday, but even at grander proportions.

More disturbing, however, is that today’s political boss is certainly more mean-spirited than the boss of the yesteryear. Even the Who, whose harbinger lyrics have come home to roost, “We’ll be fighting in the streets, with our children at our feet, and the morals that they worship will be gone, and the men who spurred us on, sit in judgement of all wrong, they decide, and the shotgun sings the song.”

But the real impetus for change will occur when we can rid our political system of vitriol and toxicity. As discussed in the leadership literature, the general theme for toxicity can be loosely defined as when a political or organizational actor, who has responsibility for a group of people or an organization, and who abuses the leader-follower relationship by leaving the group or organization in a worse condition than when they first found them.

From a political perspective, we have seen countless examples of leadership toxicity at every level in government. As a result, we have seen fighting on the streets, children at our feet, moral collapse, and judgement of what are right is now considered wrong.

The cancel culture indeed has decided what we can see, hear and say, and rides in tandem with who can sing our collective song of ethics, justice and our rights as defined in the U.S. Constitution, which is being decimated at every political opportunity to suppress our American freedom.

Combustible language and antagonism are the consequential rudiments of a toxic leader, which in the end, often denigrates the team and eventually destroys the organization. These noxious foibles of toxicity can best be summed up on the website Yscouts.com, and the article found within titled “10 Toxic Leadership Characteristics.”

I will highlight these salient points and then offer my commentary in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain. The dangers of a dysfunctional, toxic leader are eminent, and here are ten characteristics to identify a toxic leader in your organization:

<strong>1. Arrogant:</strong> (Toxic leaders are often boastful, narcissistic and extremely arrogant. These leaders think they are always right, and you are always wrong. They question your every decision and want others to think their word is the gospel truth. It is all about them.)

<strong>2. Autocratic:</strong> (Disruptive leaders only want their opinions heard and followed. They exhibit the King’s syndrome and often treat their direct reports as minions to serve at their whim. This toxicity paralyzes the team into indecision and mediocrity as no one seems to have value but the boss’s thoughts, words, and deeds.)

<strong>3. Irritable:</strong> (Dementor-toxic leaders come across as highly irritable. The organization becomes contaminated with indecision due to lack of innovation and free-flowing ideas being stifled as the only ideas worth hearing or implementing are those of the toxic leader.)

<strong>4. Maladjusted:</strong> (Often, the tough veneer of the toxic leader is ensconced with that of an ill-tempered and petulant child. These venomous leaders become a violent opponent of change in the organization due to their inflexibility to hear their teams’ views, and the organization spirals into chaos.)

<strong>5. Lack of confidence:</strong> (Toxic leader’s fictitious veneer of confidence is merely a reflection of their inadequacies. Trust is nonexistent with their team members, and arduous problems are swept under the rug and often ignored.)

<strong>6. Incompetent:</strong> (These non-diamond leaders’ pretentious behavior is imaginary at best and often rides in tandem with incompetency, indecision and lack of self-control. These traits are exemplified by a lack of Emotional Intelligence, and criticism is their hallmarks of leadership.)

<strong>7. Hierarchical:</strong> (Toxic leaders strive on an unbending and inflexible hierarchical system to control and monitor their team. The pressure to control emanates from the political structure of command and control, and without this structure, the toxic leaders ultimately fail.)

<strong>8. Unrealistic expectations:</strong> (Toxic leaders are infamous for setting unrealistic and self-serving ideological objectives for their team. The team ultimately fails as they labor under unachievable goals and expectations, and, in the end, the team is demoralized, and the organization eventually collapses under the weight of this toxicity.)

<strong>9. Symbols of personal authority:</strong> (Toxic leaders are dementors who thrive on artifacts and signs of recognition that include first rights to common parking spaces, awards, prime office space and instilling a hall of fame for their egotistical personal accomplishments.)

<strong>10. Discriminatory:</strong> (It is no surprise based on the items mentioned above that toxic leaders are often biased. Their self-inflated and aggrandizing behavior is based on their personal biases and prejudices, which often are disguised in the forms of racism, sexism, ageism and other forms of discriminatory behavior.)

In the final analysis, toxic leaders are dementors who destroy their teams and organizations. Every organization needs to identify these traits and remove toxic leaders who demoralize and demotivate their direct reports. As posited by Jocko Willink, “When personal agendas become more important than the team and the overarching mission’s success, performance suffers, and failure ensues.”

We would be wise to heed these dictums and remove toxic leaders at every level as the organization’s very survival is at risk.