Briefcase: rue21 adds plus-size fashion

Retailer <strong>rue21</strong> announced recently additional investments in its size-inclusive product offering with the converting of an additional 36 stores to include plus size fashion.

Its XS-4X clothing will now be available in 444 stores, or more than 65 percent of all brick-and-mortar locations. That includes its location in the Bradley Commons Shopping Center on Illinois Route 50 in Bradley.

In addition, the retailer announced that executive recruitment efforts have enabled them to increase their entire plus assortment in time for the back-to-school season.

“We care about our customers and believe that our brand plays a key role in their life when it comes to promoting body positivity and inclusivity — this is part of rue21’s DNA,” said Catherine Morisano, rue21’s chief merchandising officer. “That’s why when our pandemic growth put us in the enviable position to reinvest, we doubled down on the plus business segment, recruited top talent to support our goals to give more trend-focused fashion options to our loyal customers, both in-store and online.”

The retailer last December recruited retail executive Candace Kearney, who joins rue from plus size fashion retailer Torrid’s merchandising, stores and e-commerce, with executive roles at BeBe and Guess, among others. Kearney is now leading rue21’s growing plus and dress business and helping lead its e-commerce teams to reach more customers in these categories.

“As ‘spring forward’ trends highlight the post COVID consumers’ desire to get outside and show skin — our customers are excited that crop tops and open backs are top sellers and available in all sizes, with no shortcuts in the fitting process.” Kearney said. “For us, it’s more than reaching our goal of having an inclusive shopping experience in every store, but about giving all girls the opportunity to decide what story they want to tell — and be able to shop for the same on-trend fashion together.”

Headquartered just north of Pittsburgh, Pa., in Warrendale, rue21 operates more than 652 stores in 45 states and online at rue21.com.