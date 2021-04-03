Briefcase: Riverside Healthcare’s Watseka campus marks 10 Years

<strong>Riverside Healthcare Watseka</strong> celebrated its 10th anniversary on March 12. Providers, staff and Riverside administration took time to recognize the milestone of having served the Watseka and surrounding areas for a decade.

The facility opened its doors on March 11, 2011. The Riverside Healthcare Watseka campus, at 1490 E. Walnut St. in Watseka, offers primary care, specialty care, immediate care and diagnostic services.

“We are proud to have been caring for the community and the region for 10 years in this great facility,” said Riverside president and CEO Phil Kambic. “We knew when we opened in this large, former K-Mart building, that we would have the space to expand services over the years. In addition to those expanded services, we have also developed some great partnerships with Kankakee Community College and Carle Clinic, so they could better serve the community as well.

“Watseka has always been an important community for Riverside and we look forward to continuing to grow and change to meet the community needs.”

Services available at Riverside’s Watseka campus include primary and immediate care along with a variety of specialty services that include cardiology, oncology & infusion, neurology, electrophysiology, general surgery, physical therapy, pulmonology, rheumatology, sleep assessments and wound care.

The Riverside Immediate Care in Watseka provides high-quality, walk-in care without the high ER cost. Immediate Care in Watseka is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.Monday through Friday. It is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on holidays. It is closed on Christmas Day and Easter.

The Immediate Care entrance is located on the east side of the building. For more information about Riverside Healthcare’s community, visit riversidehealthcare.org.