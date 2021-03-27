Organizations may request funds from Roberts Trust

Daily Journal staff report

The First Trust and Savings Bank of Watseka recently announced that organizations may request funds from the Mary Helen Roberts Trust.

The Mary Helen Roberts Trust was created for the purpose of funding charitable, religious, educational and scientific causes in Iroquois County, with preference being given to Douglas Township organizations.

The Advisory Committee, as appointed by the terms of the trust, will distribute funds to various organizations that qualify as charitable organizations under Section 501©(3) of the Internal Revenue Code or is a unit of local government that would use the grant for charitable, educational or scientific purposes.

It is the policy of the Advisory Committee to partially fund projects that have the general support of the community. The funding is made for a specific project and must be used for that project during the calendar year in which it is approved.

The appointed Advisory Committee members are Ron Ritzma, Russell Finley, Eldon Sprau, Dale Warmbir and Kerry Bell. The First Trust and Savings Bank is the trustee.

Any organization seeking funds for a qualified project may obtain an application at Gilman City Hall; Gilman-Danforth District Library; Prospect Bank of Gilman; and The First Trust and Savings Bank in Watseka and Clifton. Applications are also available at ftsbank.com under Asset Management-Trust Services/Trusts and Estates.

Applications must be received by May 15.