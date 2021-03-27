Briefcase: March 27, 2021

<strong>Gray speaks at conference</strong>

<strong>Zach Gray</strong>, owner of Rooted Wealth Advisors, recently spoke at the 2021 Advisors Excel Ignite Conference in front of dozens of other advisers at the conference.

Gray spoke on best practices to help their businesses succeed as well as on other learned new practices to bring back to the office. Gray and his team and are always educating themselves to ensure they provide a variety of services for their clients.

For more information about Rooted Wealth Advisors, visit rootedretirement.com or call Terry at 815-918-4727.