Briefcase: March 20, 2021

<strong>Arseneau Group joins Coldwell Banker Realty</strong>

Coldwell Banker Realty of Greater Chicagoland recently announced the addition of the <strong>Michelle Arseneau Group</strong>, a real estate team serving the south suburbs including Cook, Will, Iroquois and Kankakee counties.

Founded and led by Michelle Arseneau, the three-person team will be based out of Coldwell Banker’s Bradley, Frankfort and Orland Park offices.

Ayoub Rabah, president of the Greater Chicagoland region for Coldwell Banker, said he was thrilled to have Arseneau as a part of the company.

“They have already made such a positive impact on the lives of countless residents, and we look forward to supporting their future endeavors,” he said.

Arseneau leads a group that includes agents <strong>Katy Draper</strong> and <strong>Linda Grady</strong>. Arseneau has sold more than 2,200 homes in her career. With 27 years of real estate experience under her belt, Arseneau said she is excited to be part of Coldwell Banker’s local and global footprint and have technology resources at the team’s fingertips.

“I’m excited for this next chapter with Coldwell Banker Realty and for what the 2021 market will bring,” she said.