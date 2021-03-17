Briefcase: Gordon Electric Supply hires customer service representative

Gordon Electric Supply, an electrical and lighting distributor in Kankakee, recently hired <strong>Brad Robbins</strong> as an e-commerce customer service representative.

Robbins brings both customer service and sales experience from years working in the retail industry. Previously, he was a business owner and worked in the music industry where he enjoyed traveling to multiple countries. In his current position as an e-commerce representative, Robbins’ responsibilities will include building relationships with online customers, processing orders and handling customer service calls.

Gordon Electric Supply is at 1290 N. Hobbie Ave. in Kankakee. For more information, call 815-936-4700 or visit <a href="http://www.gordonelectricsupply.com" target="_blank">www.gordonelectricsupply.com</a>.