Briefcase: March 13, 2021

<strong>Dimond Bros Insurance earns honor</strong>

Western National Insurance Group recently announced that <strong>Dimond Bros Insurance</strong> has been named one of Western National’s Circle of Excellence Agencies for 2021.

The Western National Circle of Excellence recognition is announced annually to honor a group of partners who have excelled based on performance and growth over the past five years (2016-20). An agency must also demonstrate that it meets high standards of professionalism and integrity in order to be considered for this recognition.

This recognition places Dimond Bros Insurance in the 90th percentile of all Western National partners for overall performance, growth and partnership over the past five years.

Western National Insurance, headquartered in Edina, Minn., is a regional group of property-and-casualty insurance companies. The Group writes business through eight active insurance companies — Western National Mutual Insurance Company, Western National Assurance Company, Pioneer Specialty Insurance Company, Western Home Insurance Company, Arizona Auto Insurance Company, Umialik Insurance Company, American Freedom Insurance Company, and Nevada General Insurance Company — and is affiliated with Michigan Millers Mutual Insurance Company.

Together, the affiliated companies write more than $800 million in personal and commercial direct premium in 22 states across the Northern, Midwestern, and Western U.S.; and surety bonds in 41 states. All of the affiliated companies’ products are sold exclusively through professional Independent Insurance Agents.

Dimond Bros. Insurance was founded in 1867 and is one of the largest independent insurance agencies in the Midwest. Headquartered in Paris, Ill., Dimond Bros. has more than 40 locations throughout Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

The local Dimond Bros. office serving the greater Kankakee area is at 301 N. Schuyler Ave. in Kankakee, and can be reached at 815-932-6791.