Briefcase: Thrivent recognized by Ethisphere

<strong>Thrivent recognized by Ethisphere</strong>

<strong>Thrivent</strong>, a diversified financial services organization, was recently recognized by Ethisphere, a company that defines and advances the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies.

Thrivent has been recognized for 10 years in a row and is one of only six honorees in the financial services industry. In 2021, 135 honorees were recognized, spanning 22 countries and 47 industries.

“We’re honored to once again be named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies,” said Terry Rasmussen, president and CEO of Thrivent. “The fact that we’ve earned this recognition for the last decade makes it extra special for us. It speaks to our longstanding commitment to maintaining a strong ethical culture, acting with integrity, and doing what’s right. I couldn’t be prouder of our workforce and the high standard they continue to set for our organization. Every day, they practice our values, demonstrate care for our clients, and bring Thrivent’s purpose and promise to life so we can help people make the most of all they’ve been given.”

The World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions across five categories: culture of ethics, environmental and societal impact, ethics and compliance program, governance, and leadership and reputation. This year, the process was streamlined and the question set was expanded to gauge how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic, environmental, social, and governance factors, safety, equity, and inclusion and social justice.

Thrivent is represented in the local area by Larry Burton at 112 E.Walnut St. in Watseka. He can be contacted by phone at 815-432-0355.

The full list of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies can be found at <a href="http://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees" target="_blank">worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees</a>.