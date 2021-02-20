Briefcase: Feb. 20, 2021

<strong>Riverside Orthopedic Specialists adds nurse practitioner</strong>

Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of <strong>Mary Brandenburg</strong>, a board-certified nurse practitioner to the Orthopedics Specialists team.

Brandenburg graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She then completed her Master of Science — Family Nurse Practitioner at the University of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Brandenburg is board-certified as a family nurse practitioner through the American Nurses Credentialing Center. She specializes in orthopedics and diagnosing spine, shoulder, knee and hip diseases.

In addition to her education, Brandenburg is a member of the American Nurses Association, the National Association of Orthopedic Nurses, and Sigma Theta Tau.

Brandenburg is now seeing patients at Riverside Orthopedic Specialists at 400 Riverside Drive, Suite 1600 in Bourbonnais. To make an appointment, call (815) 802-7090.

For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.