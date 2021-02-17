Briefcase: Feb. 17, 2021

<strong>Iroquois Memorial Hospital adds nurse</strong>

Iroquois Memorial Hospital recently announced the addition of <strong>Megan Rich</strong>, a registered nurse who also has a Masters of Science in Nursing, to the IMH Medical Group Clinic in Watseka.

Rich is an ANCC Board Certified Adult Geriatric Nurse Practitioner with experience in various healthcare settings. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a minor in Latin from Purdue University.

Rich then continued her education at Purdue and received her Master of Science degree as an Adult Geriatric Primary Care Nurse Practitioner. Her professional experience includes neurology-neurosurgery nursing at Carle Hospital and serving as a clinical instructor and teaching assistant at Purdue University School of Nursing.

Rich comes to IMH, having won awards such as the 2018 DAISY Foundation, Nursing Excellence Award, the 2016 Carle Hospital, Accelerated Clinical Excellence Award, and the 2014 National Gerontological Nursing Association Student Leadership Award. She has also was the recipient of the 2016 Purdue University, College of Health & Human Sciences Outstanding Senior Award, and the 2020 Purdue University, Graduate Teaching Award for Nursing.

Rich’s philosophy of care is to provide patients with the ability to be the champion of their own health by delivering individualized, comprehensive, quality care. She is now seeing adult patients at the IMH Medical Group Clinic in Watseka on Tuesdays and Fridays.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 815-432-5411.