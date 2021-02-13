Kankakee County auditor earns credential

Kankakee County Auditor Jake Lee recently earned the credential of Certified Fraud Examiner, making him the first elected official in Kankakee County government to earn the designation.

The CFE credential denotes experience in fraud prevention, detection and deterrence. CFEs are trained to identify the warning signs and red flags that indicate evidence of fraud and fraud risk.

CFEs work on uncovering fraud and implementing processes to prevent fraud from occurring.

To become a CFE, an individual must pass a test on the four major disciplines that comprise the fraud examination body of knowledge:

• Fraud prevention and deterrence

• Financial transactions and fraud schemes

• Investigation

• Law

Founded in 1988, the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners is an anti-fraud organization and a provider of anti-fraud training and education. There are nearly 80,000 members around the world.