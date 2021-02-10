Briefcase: Feb. 10, 2021

<strong>CN Ranked 10th on most sustainable list</strong>

<strong>Canadian National Railway</strong> recently announced that it ranked 10th on the Corporate Knights 2021 Global 100 Index of the most sustainable corporations in the world. CN, which operates a line through the Kankakee area, is the only railroad included on the this year’s list.

“Delivering responsibly is at the heart of how CN is building a sustainable future,” said JJ Ruest, president and CEO of CN. “Our company is proud of our nation building history, and today we continue to be deeply committed to moving customer goods safely and efficiently, being environmentally responsible, attracting and developing the best diverse talent, helping build safer, stronger communities, while adhering to the highest ethical standards.”

To determine the ranking, Corporate Knights transparently analyzed companies against global industry peers on a suite of up to 24 quantitative key performance indicators, covering resource management, employee management, financial management, clean revenue and investments and supplier performance. For full Global 100 rankings and methodology details, please see corporateknights.com/global100.

CN’s approach to sustainability aligns with international standards, including the United Nations Global Compact, the Global Reporting Initiative, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the World Bank Mobility Goals and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure. For more information, visit cn.ca/en/delivering-responsibly/.

Corporate Knights Corporate Knights Inc. publishes the sustainable-business magazine Corporate Knights and a research division that produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance.