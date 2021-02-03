Briefcase: Feb. 3, 2021

<strong>Rooted Wealth Advisors adds adviser</strong>

Rooted Wealth Advisors recently announced the addition of <strong>Jackson D. Sheputis</strong> as a porfolio strategist adviser. Some of his responsibilities include preparation of investment research and analysis, financial plans and portfolio administration.

Rooted Wealth Advisors will work with couples and individuals who care about their families and their community. It works with those who may feel overwhelmed by all the different decisions they are facing and how all the different pieces of their financial world fit together. Whether it be planning for retirement, someone who is already retired, a change of employment or perhaps an update on marital status, Rooted Wealth Advsiors has some answers.

Rooted Wealth Advisors is at 1521 N. Convent St., suite 800, in Bourbonnais. It also has offices in Orland Park, Bloomington and Champaign. For more information, call 815-918-4727 or visit rootedretirement.com.