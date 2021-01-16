Briefcase: Jan. 16, 2021

<strong>U of I Extension educator recognized</strong>

University of Illinois Extension consumer economics educators were recognized by the Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education for their work in personal finance education. <strong>Sasha Grabenstetter</strong>, of, Bourbonnais, received the Outstanding Practitioner’s Forum Award during the association’s virtual symposium in November.

Grabenstetter currently serves the northeastern Illinois counties of Grundy, Kankakee and Will. Her programming focuses on financial well-being and helping consumers make good financial choices.

Grabenstetter has worked on several Extension programs, including Apple Seed: A Student Guide to Pro Bono Financial Planning, which she co-authored with Dottie Durband. She also helped to create All My Money: Change for the Better, a train-the-trainer financial management program for persons working with limited-resource audiences.

The program is designed so that agency staff, social workers and educators can teach financial literacy topics, even if they do not personally have expertise in financial management.

Grabenstetter is a member of AFCPE’s Research to Practice Task Force. She previously served as chair for the AFCPE Symposium Task Force.