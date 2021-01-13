Main Street: Jan. 13, 2021

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><em>: This is part two. In part one, Mr. Emmett, who works in the public sector, and Dr. Daake describe servant leadership’s growing popularity.</em>

As the old saying goes, “The proof is in the pudding.” In ordinary everyday situations, on up through making significant strategic decisions, the proof is in the implementation. Can we do what we say and walk the talk?

Put another way, “How can the servant leadership style work in my particular environment, with my coworkers, leaders, and within the culture?” Leaders must take their strengths and utilize them to the greatest extent possible to successfully lead their organization.

Concerning servant leadership, a leader’s positive traits can provide a unique opportunity to lead in ways no one else can. Therefore, with an individual leader’s personality, background and goals, each leaders will necessarily vary. As pointed out in part one, the servant leadership model is flexible.

Particularly in the public sector, leaders and managers hold specific roles within an organization that defines limitations and opportunities. Generally elected political leaders tend to have more latitude than appointed or those hired as civil servants.

Regardless of whether elected or hired, there are special considerations. In public sector work, servant leadership, in particular, must be applied with caution since there are many laws and regulations that public employees are required to uphold. Some are based on state and local laws and ordinances, while others may be based on contract agreements.

Finding ways to stay within those laws, regulations and contracts can be quite challenging, especially when seeking to implement new policies and creative, change. Using leadership to create a mindset of thinking past the typical 9-to-5 job duties is where servant leadership can be incredibly useful.

Applying servant leadership can focus employees on their required work activities and encourage them to help those around them. It creates a sense of trust and community within the organization. This provides a level of efficiency that is a significant benefit of the servant leadership model.

When it comes right down to it, being willing once in a while to roll up your sleeves and get “out in the field” can make a powerful impact. Don saw this first hand when he lived and worked in Florida as an employee of Florida State University.

Gov. Bob Graham, who later on went on to become a popular U.S. Senator from Florida, would routinely about once a month go to work in one of the state agencies for a day. This was not a publicity stunt but rather an honest attempt to participate and listen to the employees. He was a prime example of a servant leader before the term was even coined. Because of his actions, he had a high level of “street credibility.”

In addition to applying servant leadership by example, focusing on specific behaviors acceptable to an organization is a great place to start. Implementing specific ideals or requirements can be challenging, but using behaviors that individuals can learn is a defining staple of servant leadership.

For example, many leaders within Will County lead by example in a variety of situations. In particular, the public officials, management and supervisors applying servant leadership in a way that impacts the public and employees as well is incredibly inspiring.

Furthermore, when such things as COVID exist, leaders within Will County have had an everlasting impact by enforcing behaviors that keep employees focused. Behavioral skills represented by leaders and absorbed by all who surround them exemplifies the core of servant leadership and leading by example.

For many servant leaders, both their faith and their faith in their fellowman is a powerful characteristic. While there are protections for religion, such as the Civil Rights Act of 1964, one has to be careful about “wearing one’s religion on your sleeve.”

Instead, living out your principles is far more effective. It doesn’t mean you are a pushover, or people can take advantage of you. Rather it means you act appropriately, kindly and set a personal example with your language, actions and demeanor. In an age where frankly too much vulgarity and coarse language has seeped into our society, the use of foul or vulgar language is counter-productive, especially as a public employee.

A few years ago, Don was with a group of businesspeople, and a very high level elected federal official joined the group’s conversation. Right off the bat, without knowing them and their values, he started telling an inappropriate story. He got away with it -–or did he?

To this day, he has no moral standing with many people because of his routine rude behavior. Presenting yourself with a good attitude, appropriate behavior and language, and knowing what you believe are effective ways to use faith.

Furthermore, utilizing a firm but compassionate leadership style and reinforcing positive behaviors are effective methods that can be incorporated into a business’s daily life. No two people will have the same servant leadership style but helping others whenever possible is a common characteristic.

There are so many different roles and jobs in the public sector, but the good news is that servant leadership is flexible enough. It can be used at all levels.

Creating well rounded fundamental change starts with a leader who is driven to help those around him/herself. Implementing that change based on individual characteristics, behaviors and faith is at the core of what it truly means to be a servant leader.