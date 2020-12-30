Main Street: Dec. 30, 2020

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><em>: The last Wednesday of every month, Dr. Piatt and Dr. Daake will be jointly writing this column entitled, “Main Street – Ask the Professors – Questions on Main Street.” If you have a question you would like to be featured in this column, please email either of them directly.</em>

This month’s question came from a reader in Kankakee County, who asked, “With all the chaos and difficulty we’ve experienced, how can all of us, including business people, continue to sustain our employees, families and community?”

Dr. Daake will address the first part of this question, and then Dr. Piatt will offer some additional pragmatic solutions to deal with this question as well.

During this last week of 2020, we usually become reflective over the last year. And what a year it has been. Along with the challenges, difficulties, chaos, and sorrow, there have been many acts of kindness, sacrifice and setting new priorities.

This year we have gone well beyond the traditional spirit of the holidays, which has been the hallmark of 2020. And for those of us who love Christmas, I do have some good news. Did you know the 12 Days of Christmas start on December 25? So today is only day seven. The 12 days are counted from the birth of Christ up until the traditional arrival of the Wise men of Jan. 6, Epiphany or Three Kings’ Day. There’s still lots of time for the Christmas spirit, but let’s carry it forward into the new year.

In business, at home and in the marketplace, 2021 can be another transformative year in how we treat each other. Let me share an enlightening story about how Tim Tebow (of college football fame), Olympic medalists Kerri Walsh Jennings, and WWE star Titus O’Neill are creating a way to “walk the talk” of demonstrating kindness. And then, Ed will share additional ways we can practice kindness in our own community.

In a story in People magazine, writer Nicole Rice quotes Tebow. He says, “When you go out of your way, and you do something, you have no idea of the ripple effect. You have no idea of the lifelong impact that it could have. … It could be for someone that is having a tough day, someone that has just lost their job or someone that is going through a really traumatic time.”

Tebow and his associates have started a new social media app, Kindli, that focuses on positivity and kindness. Their purpose: “Kindli is a global movement dedicated exclusively to the promotion and celebration of kind acts worldwide. Our goal is to generate over a billion acts of kindness around the world.”

The app is free through the Apple Store and Google Play or you can sign on to their website. These purveyors of the site are upfront that they <em>will</em> monitor and edit posts that are mean and unkind. But here is the big difference. To post anything on the site or comment about others’ posts, you pay a one-time $1 fee that will be donated to one of their partner charities. You get to choose which one. A full 100% of the money is donated.

In a recent TV interview, Tebow suggested you go a step further by posting a kind action you have done for someone. Of course, you will want to keep that person’s name anonymous. Tebow and his partners hope to get up to one billion users and $1 billion raised for charity. Talk about creativity. In addition, for a very modest fee, you can get kindness cards: One card a month. One card a week or even a pack of 250. What a great idea. You can check all this out at Kindli.org. I’m starting with a 52-card pack for $9.99. This is just one idea. We have lots of creative people in our area. If you have kindness ideas, share them with us, and we’ll share them with our readers.

I’ll turn it over to Ed to share some additional ideas that we can do right here in our community.

The message is unmistakable; a sustainable culture emanates from syncing the organization’s vision with the mission statement. We value what we reward, so be careful what you reward in your organization or with your community.

A compelling read authored by Sanja Brugmann,“5 Tips for Leaders Who Want to Create A Strong Sustainable Culture,” sets the stage for leadership kindness and compassion. I will discuss a few of these traits and then offer my commentary in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

<strong>1. Move from change-ready to change-driven:</strong> (Diamond-level leaders imbue a culture for others to flourish and grow within the organization. This entails encouraging others to set a path for self-development and, thereby, allowing your direct reports to experience a personal transformation as an on-going process for continued growth and achieving the end goal of serving others.)

<strong>2. Become conscious of your own values and purpose:</strong> (By engaging and sustaining a personal mission statement that encompasses your values and purpose delineates you toward a path of self-awareness by setting an agenda of clarity of purpose. As Gandhi said, “Be the change you wish to see in the world” or even your own organization.

<strong>3. Empower and uplift each other:</strong> (Central to Emotional Intelligence is understanding the needs of others, regulating your own emotions, and moving toward the spectrum of changing the egotistical “I” to the relationship-centered “We.” Therefore, empowering and lifting up others to achieve their goals is the ultimate destination for creating a culture of excellence.

<strong>4. Sustainability is contingent on psychological development processes:</strong> (Diamond-level leaders intuitively understand the need to move from hierarchical structures towards a broader redistribution of influence and power within the organization. As such, move from leading with control and move toward a culture of autonomy.

<strong>5. A strong sustainability culture requires transparency and honesty:</strong> (Exceptional leaders understand the intricacies of what is going on in their organization. Implementing a culture of transparency and honesty allows others to understand the organization’s vision and mission, and, more importantly, be rewarded for doing their job without fear of retribution for making a mistake.)

Finally, this year has been tumultuous and unnerving. Chaos seems unrelenting and political turmoil prevails. However, we can derail uncertainty by behaving ethically and practicing Emotional Intelligence.

Our kindness and compassion are predicated only on our desire to help others in times of crisis and uncertainty. Remember, as eloquently stated in the movie, “It’s A Wonderful Life,” — “All you can take with you is that which you have given away.”

We wish you and your families a very safe and prosperous new year. Give away your kindness and compassion this upcoming year and watch your influence grow.