CN recognized for sustainability

Daily Journal staff report

MONTREAL — Canadian National Railway was recently recognized for its sustainability by global environmental nonprofit CDP, securing a place on its A List for addressing climate change.

CN was recognized for its actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy, based on the data reported by the company through CDP’s 2020 climate change questionnaire. CN is one of a small number of companies out of nearly 6,0000 that were scored.

CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is recognized as the standard of corporate environmental transparency. In 2020, more than 515 investors with more than $106 trillion in assets and 150-plus major purchasers with $4 trillion in procurement spend requested companies to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities through CDP’s platform. More than 9,600 responded — the highest ever.

“We are proud to be recognized by the CDP for the eleventh straight year,” said JJ Ruest, president and CEO of CN. “Our goal is to conduct our operations with minimal environmental impact while providing cleaner, more sustainable transportation services to our customers. Since 1993, we have reduced our locomotive emission intensity by 40 percent, avoiding over 46 million tonnes of GHG emissions. CN’s 2020 CDP response outlines our commitment to support the transition to a low carbon future, complementing our ongoing discussions with investors and the work we do with our customers on the matter of climate change.”

The full list of companies that made this year’s CDP A List is available at cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores.

“We extend our congratulations to all the companies on this year’s A List,” said Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP. “Taking the lead on environmental transparency and action is one of the most important steps businesses can make, and is even more impressive in this challenging year marked by COVID-19. The scale of the risk to businesses from climate change, deforestation and water insecurity is enormous, and we know the opportunities of action far outweigh the risks of inaction. Leadership from the private sector will create an ‘ambition loop’ for greater government actionand ensure that global ambitions for a net zero sustainable economy become a reality.”

CN operates a rail line that runs through Kankakee, Iroquois and Will counties.