Briefcase: Dec. 12, 2020

<strong>Local attorney joining the Spiros Law firm</strong>

Spiros Law recently announced that <strong>Samantha Sweeney</strong>, a Kankakee native, has joined Spiros Law as an associate attorney. Sweeney brings 10 years of legal experience serving the local community.

Sweeney has spent her career handling conflict matters and has represented her clients from negotiation and mediation to the courtroom. She will assist Spiros Law in handling various personal injury matters including, work injuries, nursing home neglect and automobile accidents.

Sweeney said that she is “excited to join the Spiros Law team and for the opportunity to fight for justice on behalf of the Kankakee community.”

Sweeney is a graduate of the University of St. Francis in Joliet, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in political science. She also graduated from Valparaiso University School of Law where she earned cum laude honors with her law degree.

Spiros Law is a personal injury law firm serving Central Illinois with offices in Kankakee, Champaign and Danville. For more information, visit spiroslaw.com.