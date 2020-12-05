Briefcase: Dec. 12, 2020

<strong>Riverside Medical Center adds new physician</strong>

Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of <strong>Dr. K. Jay Miglani</strong>, a family physician, to its Kankakee hospital. He is an Illinois native.

Miglani received his Doctor of Medicine from Ross University School of Medicine in New Brunswick, N.J.

He went onto complete a residency in Family Medicine at The University of Chicago Family Medicine Residency Program at NorthShore in Glenview.

In addition to his education, Miglani is a member of the Illinois Academy of Family Physicians, the American Board of Family Medicine, the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine.

He is board eligible in Family Medicine.

While his specialty is family medicine, Miglani has a clinical interest in geriatric medicine and palliative care.

Miglani is now seeing patients at Primary Care Associates in Kankakee at 375 N. Wall St., Suite P310 in Kankakee. To schedule an appointment, call 815-933-0194.

For more information about Riverside Primary Care Associates in Kankakee, visit riversidehealthcare.org.