Main Street: Nov. 25, 2020

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><em>: The last Wednesday of every month, Dr. Piatt and Dr. Daake will be jointly writing this column entitled, “Main Street – Ask the Professors –Questions on Main Street.” If you have a question you would like to be featured in this column, please email either of them directly.</em>

This month’s question came from a reader in Kankakee County. This year, 2020, has been a tumultuous year, to say the least, with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, a contentious election year, and social media blocking public and/or political information they disagree with. As such, what can the business community look forward to in 2021 with new trends we need to be aware of, and,more importantly, how to incorporate these trends into our daily business practice to remain ahead of the transformational curve?

Dr. Piatt will address the first part of this question, and then Dr. Daake will offer some additional pragmatic solutions to deal with this question as well.

In the days and weeks ahead, we are faced with a global, national, state and local economic landscape that forever has been altered. We hear a “new normal,” which is undoubtedly elusive and carries a futuristic nightmare. But alas, all is not lost.

We are a resilient nation that will rise to the occasion, and as such, an interesting article written by Rea Regan titled, “Small Business Trends to Watch for in 2021.” I will highlight Regan’s salient points and then offer my commentary on how to add to your leadership domain.

<strong>1. The Focus is on user reviews:</strong> (Fan and Fuel reported that 92% of people are hesitant to complete a purchase where no online reviews are available. Consequently, with the advent of internet shopping, it’s imperative to offer diamond-level service to your customers that will not only enhance your sales but offer a compelling reason for others to purchase from your company with stellar online reviews. Exceptional service backed by an excellent customer experience brings forth promotional opportunities that are second to none.)

<strong>2. Remote work is growing:</strong> (The new normal includes remote work (working from home). Advancing this opportunity is the ability to reduce organizational costs (rent, taxes, utilities and other office amenities.) Organizations must adapt to this new normal by offering technology for their teams to remote work and stay connected via zoom or other collaborative efforts, promoting and enhancing the collegial work environment albeit, virtual, and keeping everyone connected.)

<strong>3. Employee happiness matters: (</strong>Organizations need to instill a culture of happiness and inclusivity for team-members to thrive and prosper. There is a direct correlation between happiness and productivity. These factors that promote “happiness” are recognition, being heard and valued, and having an appropriate work-life balance.)

<strong>4. Customer service should have a personal touch:</strong> (Organizations that optimize the customer buying experience are the ones that are deemed more successful. These factors include suggesting products based on browsing or buying behavior, promoting brands based on current and past customer searches, personalized ads and emails based on past browser site searches and purchases,and showing personalized ads in their social media feeds.)

Next, Dr. Daake will offer some additional business trends and commentary to advance your organization in the new normal environment.

Scenario planning. As of the end of November 2020, the uncertainty of the future of COVID-19 continues to challenge all businesses and it looks like that will not change anytime soon. With that in mind, a productive exercise in your business is scenario planning. It was pioneered by Shell Oil decades ago,when oil varied from less than $10 a barrel to well over a $100.

While we want to always remain optimistic, it’s impossible to have a firm cast in concrete plan these days. Business people frequently plan for a worst case, best case, and most likely outcome. Sometimes,like when COVID came out of nowhere as a “Black Swan” probably no one has that even in their worst case scenario.

Nevertheless, just hoping for the best can result in disaster. In this day and age it is critical to read magazines such as Business Week, Forbes, Fortune, Entrepreneur, Inc. Magazine and the Wall Street Journal. Then develop appropriate what-if changes.

Soft skills development. Forbes magazine indicates the growing need for soft skills amidst the growing sophistication of AI (artificial intelligence.) They mention the following: creativity; critical thinking; emotional intelligence;interpersonal communications; active learning with a growth mindset; judgment and decision making; leadership skills; diversity and cultural intelligence;and embracing change.

Unfortunately formal education at the college level does far too little to develop these skills and perhaps never can. But small business entrepreneurs in on the job situations must teach their employees. Short term training of a day or two for hundreds of dollars per person does not move the needle that much). Again I keep coming back to Lynda.com (a LinkedIn company) as a solution.

For less than $300 a year you and your employees can access hundreds of videos and well developed soft skills training modules as well as hundreds of courses on technical training. The need for both an online and a physical presence.

Most of the businesses in this area do have a physical location, but e-commerce will only growth. We all see those USPS, Amazon, and UPS trucks driving our streets these days. And yet the percent of total retail is less than 20% but will continue to grow dramatically.

Larger companies such as Best Buy, Walmart and Target are surviving the onslaught of the Amazon world. For the 2020 holiday season 49% of shoppers plan to order from retailers that also have a brick-and mortar presence. Rather than try and do it yourself or hiring a “Hotshot” college kid to develop your online marketing it makes sense to hire a professional firm to help you develop the strategy and provide the basic software. On the other hand hiring a “hotshot” to maintain and stay current does make sense.

Finally embrace automation as much as possible. In some ways it pains me to say,that to survive more and more of what small businesses will have to do is hire more machines than people. While well intended, the argument for raising the minimum wage is that “it needs to be a living wage” is in my opinion foolhardy and will hurt the young and poor the most. The growth of AI (artificial intelligence), easy access to big data, more sophisticated robotics, 3D printing and changing consumer trends, have been sped up by the pandemic.

Unfortunately, low skilled jobs that are meant more to develop work habits and responsibility will be eliminated. And as pointed out above, for organizations with lower paid employees they still must be skilled in human interaction. The future of technology poses both a threat and a great opportunity for small businesses.

In 2021 owners and managers need to think strategically about their direction for the next five years. I believe that those businesses that carefully and thoughtfully stay well informed, and embrace both the human and technological side of their operations are most likely to survive and prosper in 2021.

But it can no longer be a passive process. We must all actively engage building on what works, changing what doesn’t, and imagining and implementing the unfolding future.

A happy and blessed Thanksgiving to all of you from both of us.