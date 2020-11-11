Main Street: Nov. 11, 2020

During this past year, we have witnessed political leadership failure at the regional, state and national levels regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasingly, there were torrents of ineptitude, chaos, vitriol, national media bias favoring certain political candidates, and a total breakdown of the political process.

Consequently, there is a fragile mosaic of leadership that tetters on the brink of a systemic meltdown. But despite these challenges, there is a ray of hope emanating from our spirits.

We are a nation of survivors who place our hopes and desires in each other, which is far greater than any political propaganda or candidate. We put our faith in our democracy, not our politicians, and hopefully, we will emerge a much better and stronger nation due to our faith, love and trust in one another.

As it often is the case, leadership failure rests on the inability to foresee. Igniting success in terms of failure is the leader’s ability to ignore the failure facing them and turn it into unfinished success.

As powerfully declared by then Gen. Colin Powell, “Leadership is solving problems. The day soldiers stop bringing you their problems is the day you stopped leading them. They have either lost confidence that you can help or conclude you do not care. Either case is a failure of leadership.”

On the bright side and pivoting toward a more workable solution from the issues discussed above, an interesting article was written by Brian Evje titled, “10 Barriers to Great Leadership: Any growth process includes the inevitable stumbling blocks. Leadership growth is no different.” I will highlight Evje’s salient points and make my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

<strong>1. Believing it cannot happen to you:</strong> (Diamond-level leaders realize that there are things beyond their control and grasp in the organization. Being in denial often derails the best leaders’ plans and opportunities for the future. Recognizing this notion of not controlling everything allows the leader to improvise, communicate, and instill a spirit of cohesiveness in times of chaos or uncertainty.)

<strong>2. Ignoring the usefulness of mistakes:</strong> (Great leaders ignite others’ passions in the direction of the organization’s vision, mission, and purpose. Utilizing mistakes as a crucible learning moment teaches others to learn from past mistakes and use them as signposts for future growth and opportunities. Please don’t dwell on past mistakes, but instead use them to guide your team through upsetting events and chaotic times.)

<strong>3. Refusing help:</strong> (Influential leaders recognize that even they need help at times. Realizing you do not have all of the answers propels you to lean on your team and create opportunity zones based on the pillars of communication, education, and asking for help from your team to move past the obstacles in your path.)

<strong>4. Not asking for the right things:</strong> (Exceptional leaders intuitively understand what they need to do succeed. These parameters include understanding the organizational culture, your team needs,and the ability to discern what is required for you and your team to succeed and accomplish the organization’s vision, mission, and goals.)

<strong>5. Not letting your team do its job:</strong> (The leadership quarterback understands that to win, it is a team effort. Even the greatest superstar cannot succeed without a team effort. Therefore, do not micromanage your team but delegate to others and create a culture of success.There is no “I” in team and let your team do what it is designed to do.)

<strong>6. Lack of functional credibility:</strong> (Resonant leaders aptly apply the lessons of letting their team do their job while understanding each team member’s functional dynamics. Coalescing the talents of your team is central to organizational success at every level in the organization.)

<strong>7. Lack of leadership process credibility:</strong> (Significant organizational leaders are ensconced in the execution of leadership processes, selecting the team, and organizing the defining goals,priorities, decisions, resources, accountability and operational resources.Leaders must be acutely aware of the broader view in the organizational structure.)

<strong>8. Not enough courage to let go of yesterday’s tools:</strong> (Diamond-level leaders understand that they cannot solve today’s problems with yesterday’s solutions.Exceptional leaders escalate and engage in leadership expertise rather than formal and dogmatic functional leadership roles of the past. To achieve what you have never done, you must do what you have never done before.)

<strong>9. An inability to face the power dynamics of leadership:</strong> (Successful leaders embrace the power dynamic of not lording over their team but, instead, manage their team to success. As John Maxwell once said, “God will only give to you what He knows will flow through you. Don’t be a reservoir, be a river.” Let your leadership ability flow through you to create rivers of success for your team and not a reservoir of success for yourself.)

<strong>10. A good memory. Too good:</strong> (Exceptional leaders need to have a short memory. Forgive mistakes, and let your team learn through them, and then move on. Ignore petty differences;become more tolerant of others’ needs; forgive unintentional slights or disagreements and forge a path of inclusion and growth based on organizational success and not your agenda.)

In the final analysis, and as eloquently articulated by Lisa Haisha, “Great leaders do not set out to be a leader. They set out to make a difference. It is never about the role – always about the goal.”

From another orbital perspective, Jack Welch once opined, “Before you are a leader, success is all about growing yourself. When you become a leader, success is all about growing others.”

As illustrated by Evje, Haish, and Welch, we would be wise to heed this dictum and instill a spirit of leadership success by growing others.