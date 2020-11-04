Main Street: Nov. 4, 2020

<em>”Most folks are as happy as they make up their minds to be.” — Abraham Lincoln</em>

<em>”Just tell yourself, Duckie, you’re really quite lucky.” — Dr. Seuss</em>

It is terrific when you are a subscriber to Amazon Music through your Alexa, how you have access to hundreds of thousands of songs. I have always been partial to the raspy but clever songs of the late Burl Ives of “Holly Jolly Christmas” fame.

Amazon will play hours of his songs, and one I recently discovered is “The Donut Hole.” The essence of the song is contained in the opening three lines: “When you walk the streets, you’ll have no cares; If you walk the lines and not the squares. As you go through life make this your goal Watch the donut, not the hole.”

You might ask, is this really a business column? Yes, this advice is relevant for all of us in business, in our homes, and the community. This counsel is not to deny reality, but much of what we consider real these days is shaped by outside forces that don’tc onsider our best interests above their own. We live in a “doughnut hole focused world,” I’m afraid.

No matter what your political beliefs, you’ll have to admit both sides have done their best to claim that if the “other side” wins, we are headed for dark times. To do this, they deliberately take things out of context, use unflattering pictures of opposition candidates,and sometimes outright lie. (Of course, truth or falsehood itself is often in the eye of the beholder.) Each election cycle, we are convinced it is the worse ever.

Probably not the case. If you want a dose of reality, visit the Lincoln Library and Museum in Springfield. Much of what was said about Lincoln makes today’s rants and raves look tame. The point is: while we all need to be informed and, in this age of COVID, careful and circumspect now more than ever. But we also need to focus on how fortunate we are to be Americans in the 21st Century.

Secondly, having been a part of the marketing industry as both a practitioner and academic, I sometimes cringe at how marketing is executed. Indeed, marketing is essential to our economy and can be done ethically. The tried and true AIDA technique used since the 19th Century seeks to get your attention, develop your interest, create a desire, and get you to take action. But it can work on emotions in sometimes questionable ways.

A significant number of techniques rely on creating a sense of dissatisfaction, discontent and over-promises how your life could be much better if you just purchased this or that. Furthermore, marketers may try and convince you that to be somebody, you need their products. Or you may stink and need their deodorant, or you are an environmental reprobate if you buy certain products, or only if you take supplemental “X” you be in perfect health.

In summary, just like politics, much of the marketing of products and services is designed to make you dissatisfied. Essentially we are encouraged to focus on what we don’t have (the doughnut hole) instead of on the delicious doughnut (or bagel for the more health-conscious readers.)

Please spend a few minutes with me focusing on all of the good things we have in businesses and in our personal lives. In saying that, I do not want to diminish the hard times, so many people are having, but rather encourage us to share with others, sometimes in simple ways.

First, we live in an incredible technological age. For less than $1,000, we can carry around a computer (a notebook or a phone) with more power than the million-dollar computers of the 1960s. This power has opened up education, entertainment and communication like never before.

An international call that a generation ago might have cost $200 can now be made for a few cents. High-speed internet and sophisticated software have made it possible for millions of people to work from home rather than lose their jobs during the pandemic. Many of you, like me, have family members who live far away. We cannot visit our daughter and son-in-law in Seattle these days, and yet through Zoom or Skype, we can invite them right into our house.

We are planning a Christmas family gathering service via Zoom with family members from coast to coast. An idea for you too?

Secondly, Google and its family of products, including search, maps, translator, scholar and YouTube, have revolutionized the world for most of us. Like me, many of you have undoubtedly taken on projects that have saved us hundreds of dollars in business and our personal lives.

While at first, many small businesses felt threatened by e-commerce, increasingly today, whole new businesses are being created as hybrid brick and mortar or purely online companies with very little limited need for capital.

Third, our area is blessed with vast improvements in health care and medicine in the last 10 years, with significant expansion by Amita, Riverside, OAK and various other medical practice groups. What used to require a trip into Chicago can be done locally, not only reducing the hassle but employing local people of the highest quality.

Fourth, this area’s job situation (despite COVID) is perhaps the best I have seen in the past 25 years. Expansions by Riverside, Nucor, CSL, Silva and FutureCeuticals, and many other small and mid-sizes businesses have been impressive.

We will get through the current hard times. A cautionary note, though, do whatever you can to support our local restaurants and other businesses (that have had, in my opinion, unfair and unreasonable restrictions placed upon them). Everyone has to judge their level of comfort but patronize these businesses as you can.

As we approach Thanksgiving focus on the doughnut, not the hole. If you don’t like doughnuts, then focus on your bagel, tofu, flatbread or whatever metaphor you like.

Finally, to cheer yourself up, go ahead and Google Burl Ives “The Donut Song” for a good laugh and encouragement and pass it on. Whether you are 4 years old or 94 years, it will make you smile.