OAK Orthopedics breaks ground on new Bourbonnais facility

BOURBONNAIS — The much-anticipated OAK Orthopedics building project is officially underway after a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday.

The two-story, 43,700-square-foot medical campus will be constructed on U.S. Route 45/52, a half mile north of Bourbonnais Parkway (East 6000N Road).

The project is targeted for completion in January 2022.

The new building will house OAK Orthopedics’ full-service orthopedic clinic for regular patient visits, care and consultation in addition to physical therapy and occupational therapy and a radiology suite on the first floor with MRI and X-ray. The second floor of the facility will house three state-of-the-art, oversized operating rooms as a complete ambulatory surgery center.

“We are proud to bring our compassionate, specialized care to the residents of Bourbonnais and the surrounding areas, and we are excited to better serve the community through a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility,” said Wesley E. Choy, M.D., a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon at OAK Orthopedics.

In August, trustees of the village of Bourbonnais approved a redevelopment agreement with OAK on the company’s proposed $15.5 million surgical facility.

According to the agreement, the village would contribute $750,000 in Tax Increment Financing funds to the site development.

Of that total, $400,000 will be for property acquisition costs within 30 days of issuing a building permit and $350,000 for infrastructure improvements within 30 days of the issuing an occupancy permit.

OAK would pay back the money through its annual property taxes.

OAK Orthopedics is a division of the Illinois Bone & Joint Institute, which purchased OAK Orthopedics earlier this year. OAK has provided orthopedic care to area residents since 1945 and offers services at four locations in Bradley, Frankfort, New Lenox and Watseka.