Main Street: Oct. 28, 2020

This month’s question came from a reader in Kankakee County. Given the contentiousness regarding the political climate with this year’s presidential election and the rancor of dealing with COVID-19, how can individuals in the organization become more professional in dealing with internal and external stakeholders?

Dr. Piatt will address the first part of this question, and then Dr. Daake will offer some additional pragmatic insights into dealing with this issue.

On a basic level, our emotions can be stretched and frayed with the plethora of bad news and the constant reminders of living within a pandemic. As such, regulating our emotions and gaining a more profound and intuitive understanding of other people’s worldviews offers us the ability to retain our composure and develop professional relationships with those we work and serve.

A compelling article written by Anna Chui, titled, “5 Crucial Principles to Make Both your Professional and Personal Life Successful.” I will highlight Chui’s five salient points and then offer my commentary in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain. These five principals, as described below, will assist you in achieving a positive and professional sphere of influence in your daily interactions with others.

<strong>Principle 1</strong>: The Art of the pursuit: (Chui asserts that effective pursuit is about observation, assessment, and calibration. Understanding your goals and standards sets the tone for you to accomplish the task at hand. Recognize red flags that can divert your mission and observe the nuances of those you are dealing with to pick up on the non-verbal cues and body language. Finally, assess the situation with the given information/facts and calibrate your next move to forge and sustain professional relationships.)

<strong>Principle 2</strong>: The impact of energy: (According to Thrive Global, “Confidence is the closest thing in this world to magic”. Therefore, using the mind as a source of unlimited energy and imagination allows us to synthesize and evaluate large amounts of data in a short time. Subsequently, successful or people we consider “lucky” have the innate ability to harness and harvest that abundance of energy and turn it into successful encounters with others. And, in the end, turn these encounters into being consummate professionals who exhibit confidence and expertise.)

<strong>Principle 3</strong>: The wisdom of surrender: (Never use the good to chase the bad, and, as such, take time to re-evaluate every so often not only on how you are making progress on achieving the goal, but also whether your goal is worth the long-term investment. Given our finite resources of time and energy, eliminate the negativity in your life. To achieve the greatest impact in your organization, guard your energy, keep your eye in the goal, and be cognizant of how your energy and time is spent as well as replenished.)

<strong>Principle 4</strong>: Be the driver of your success: (Personal and organizational success is predicated on predetermined goals and objectives in concert with bending the world to match those definitions. Professionals set measurable, transparent, and agreed-upon goals for the organizational or personal relationship. Additionally, these professionals define and articulate what success looks like so that all parties are on the same page. Finally, these professionals can understand the other parties’ expectations, needs, and the definitions of a mutually assured definition of success in the relationship.)

<strong>Principle 5</strong>: You get what you give: (In our global economy and being in a highly interconnected world, it has been said the foundation you build today will define your success tomorrow. If success is predicated upon adding value to yourself; then significance is adding value to others, as stated by John Maxwell. Therefore, look for ways to add value to others. Promote goodwill, respectability, and trust, which becomes the hallmarks for building and sustaining relationships – the pathos of professionalism)

Next, Daake will offer some practical solutions for building and maintaining a level of professionalism that grows your reputation rather than diminishes it. First, realize that all of us are under increased levels of stress. This is where the principles of Emotional Intelligence that we have so often written about comes into play.

When it comes to self-awareness, we must clearly understand our weaknesses. When we are under pressure, we need to pay particular attention to areas where we need to improve. Frankly, I find I get frustrated too quickly when someone does not give me first-rate service. While I don’t excuse their behavior or my attitudes, I find Proverbs 15:1 to be helpful “A soft word turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.”

Secondly, professionalism means you you are adept at reading others, the second component of EI. If you take responsibility to read others’ moods, motives and objectives and then adjust to them, it puts you in control. Not control in a manipulative sense, but rather in control to find mutually agreeable solutions to their problems. One thing we have learned over the last few years is the best salespeople are not the non-stop talkers but the most effective listeners.

Third, understand what being a professional is really about. Too many people seem to believe that a professional is highly structured, relatively cool, avoids personal involvement, and, well, you know, is “clinical.” True professionals indeed do not act in with sloppy, overly-emotional reactions or act cavalier. Rather they proceed with friendliness, were good listeners, and try and solve problems.

Last January, when a relative of ours had to go to the Cleveland Clinic to receive a consult and eventually a very successful specialized surgery, we were so pleasantly surprised by not only the world-class physicians but how approachable and helpful they were. Cleveland Clinic, for this particular medical condition, is undoubtedly the best in the U.S., if not the world.

There was absolutely no hint of arrogance or “look at us how great we are; we are the experts, so let us tell you what to do.” They were incredibly competent, friendly, helpful, and honest. All of this, we think, contributed to the favorable outcome.

Being highly professional in the true sense is not an automatic thing. All of us must work at it every day. Based on Piatt’s five specific suggestions and my simple reminders, it is more important and more appreciated than ever in this challenging year of 2020.