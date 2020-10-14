Main Street: Oct. 14, 2020

In the past few months, Dr. Don Daake and I have focused on strategies dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these circumstances, a funny thing happened on the way to the future, and in reality, it is no different than the past.

The theories remain the same for dealing with crises, conflict and an apparent lack of leadership abilities. Civility is at an all-time low, and communication is often propagated on the national media bias and propaganda promoting a far-left agenda.

For many, these ensuing conflicts over politics have shifted and split our country literally in half. There are those who espouse the government doing everything for everyone (socialism) versus the right to self-determination and living the American dream through capitalism.

Whatever your political views are, and as a free country founded on a Judeo-Christian democracy, please make sure you vote this election.

But it is more noteworthy to promote civility in dealing with disparate views and present cogent and logical arguments when communicating your assessments of your reality and interpretations of it. As Daniel Patrick Moynihan articulated years ago, “You are entitled to your opinion. But you are not entitled to your own facts.”

In this context, Emily Diorio wrote an interesting article titled, “Top 10 Principles of Effective Leadership Communication.” I will highlight Diorio’s salient points and then offer my commentary in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

In large part, Diorio maintains that the secret to standing out in any organization is the ability to identify and utilize these fundamental principles in your leadership practice. Communication is one of the critical drivers for collaboration and success, and, as such, anyone can become a more effective communicator by engaging and employing these 10 strategies below.

<strong>10. Openness:</strong> (Diamond-level leaders communicate with objectives and a willingness to gain insight and understanding from others they are interacting with, and, more importantly, understanding their team member’s values and needs by morphing those into the organization’s values and mission.)

<strong>9. Lead by example:</strong> (Model the way for your team members. Exemplify and demonstrate by personal practice what you expect others to do in the organization. Illustrate by determining and embodying a positive and “can-do” attitude for others to mimic, and, thereby, syncing the leader’s vision with the organization’s mission and objectives.)

<strong>8. Personalization:</strong> (Make everyone in the organization feel important, valued, and respected. Recognize the fact that everyone wants to be loved, valued and affirmed. Simply acknowledging people in your organization for their contributions goes a long way for creating loyalty, trust, and respect.)

<strong>7. Prioritize:</strong> (Diamond-level leaders understand the importance and significance of communicating effectively and with clarity of purpose and direction. Communicate with specificity what you need from your team and allow them the opportunity to ask clarifying questions to ensure everyone understands what is expected of them.)

<strong>8. Avoid monologue:</strong> (Dissonant leaders offer long-winded diatribes-monologues, and the communication is one-sided, as all they like to do is hear themselves talk. Diamond-level leaders engage others and talk with them and not to them. This process offers a meaningful exchange of information and promotes and enhances the communication process.)

<strong>5. Clarity:</strong> (Effective leadership communication is based on two simple rules: clear and straightforward. Again, clarity of purpose is the rule and not the exception. Ensure your team knows specifically what you are saying and your expectations regarding the given task. Productivity is lost with a lack of clarity and having to repeat the information. Offer your team the opportunity to ask questions and provide adequate feedback so everyone is on the same page for the assignment.)

<strong>4. Trust:</strong> (A prime directive for any organization, and as James Kouzes and Barry Posner asserted, “If you don’t believe the messenger you will not believe the message.” Trust is earned and never given, therefore, ensure you always garner trust by demonstrating character and integrity.)

<strong>3. Critique:</strong> (Dimond-level leaders understand the importance of giving appropriate feedback: They give praise when it is due and provide constructive criticism when warranted. Providing relevant feedback and constructive criticism allows the team member to learn from their mistakes and allows the leader to use this as a crucible teaching moment for others in the organization.)

<strong>2. Listen:</strong> (The art of communication centers on the ability to listen to the other person. Understanding the other parties’ needs and interests allows effective dialogue and builds and sustains relationships, promotes understanding, and improves accuracy of the other person’s intentions with whom you are communicating with and further offers the ability for increased productivity.)

<strong>1. Inspire:</strong> (The number one principle of effective leadership communication, says Diorio is the ability to inspire those around you. Diamond-level leaders have the innate ability to share a vision of success and significance with their team. Inspiration is the fuel of the organization, and, as such, creates the opportunity for everyone to achieve the organization’s mission and goals. Today’s inspiration leads to tomorrow’s success.)

In the final analysis, effective communication is one of the central elements of diamond-level leadership. Building on efforts to support this concept, and as illustrated by George Bernard Shaw, who said, “The single biggest problem in communication is the illusion that it has taken place.”

Let’s make sure we listen and communicate effectively, as further demonstrated by James Humes, who asserted, “The art of communication is the language of leadership.”

We would be wise to heed these words and make the world a better place by listening to understand and talking less.