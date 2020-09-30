Briefcase: Sept. 30, 2020

<strong>Riverside Medical Center</strong> <strong>programs receive certification</strong>

The cardiovascular rehabilitation and pulmonary rehabilitation programs at <strong>Riverside Medical Center</strong> in Kankakee have earned certification by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.

Riverside’s cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with cardiovascular events or conditions (heart attacks, coronary artery bypass graft surgery) and pulmonary conditions (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease [COPD], respiratory symptoms) recover faster and live healthier lives. Both programs include exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and their families.

Riverside’s cardiovascular rehabilitation team is led by Dr. Nha Huynh, a cardiologist at Riverside Heart & Vascular Institute. The pulmonary rehabilitation team is led by Dr. Roselle Almeida, a pulmonologist at Riverside Pulmonology Specialists.

“This accreditation is a reflection of our team’s dedication to providing the best care to our patients,” said Huynh.

“The guidelines developed by the AACVPR standardize practices and help us to improve our patients’ health, leading to better outcomes,” said Dr. Almeida.

The AACVPR certification is a peer-reviewed accreditation process that requires extensive documentation of each program’s practices. Programs certified by the AACVPR are leaders in the cardiopulmonary rehabilitation specialty by offering the most advanced practices and proven records of high quality patient care. The AACVPR certification for both programs is valid for three years.

For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.