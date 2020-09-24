Riverside offers new heart treatment

KANKAKEE — Heart patients who suffer from aortic stenosis now have access to a heart valve replacement procedure called TAVR, which stands for transcatheter aortic valve replacement. It is a new treatment option for patients with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis which does not involve surgery.

The minimally invasive TAVR procedure is performed in Riverside’s new interventional suites. The procedure involves guiding a catheter through the patient’s artery to replace the diseased valve in the heart. TAVR offers safe relief of symptoms caused by aortic valve stenosis such as shortness of breath, chest pain and blackouts. It also reduces the progression of heart failure.

The Riverside Heart & Vascular Institute team has completed training, led by interventional cardiologist Dr. Vikas Patel.

“Bringing TAVR to Riverside speaks to the innovative and patient-centered care we strive to deliver,” Patel said. “As TAVR becomes the standard of care for patients with severe aortic stenosis, we’re committed to continuing to give our patients the best treatment available.”

Patients with aortic stenosis are managed through a team approach. Riverside’s cardiologists and cardiac surgeon work together to develop the best treatment option for each patient. Every year, approximately 5 million people in the United States are diagnosed with heart valve disease, and more than 20,000 die, according to the American Heart Association.

Innovative solutions, like the TAVR procedure, improves long-term outcomes for these patients by restoring blood flow to the heart and thus improving overall quality and length of life. Fro more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org/heart.