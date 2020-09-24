Briefcase: Sept. 26, 2020

<strong>Riverside doctor trials new treatment</strong>

Riverside Healthcare’s <strong>Dr. Safi Mohammed</strong>, a urologist, recently became one of the first 10 in the country and one of just three in Illinois to trial new technology to help men who suffer from BPH (benign prostatic hyperplasia) commonly known as prostate enlargement.

“Urolift is a revolutionary solution for men living with BPH,” he said. “I’m proud to be selected help develop new technology to better benefit patients.”

The is a one-time, minimally invasive procedure that provides rapid relief and recovery for men living with symptoms of an enlarged prostate. It is designed to end the need for medications. UroLift works by lifting and holding the enlarged prostate tissue so it no longer blocks the urethra, impeding urination and other issues. It is the only BPH treatment that does not require heating, cutting or removal of the prostate tissue.

Patients who receive the procedure typically return home the same day and fully recover within a few days rather than weeks or months with other treatments. An enlarged enlarged prostate can cause sleep issues which can lead to a loss in productivity, depression and an overall decreased quality of life.

This condition is a common and affects over 40 million men in the U.S. Over 40 percent of men in their 50s experience enlarged prostates and that number jumps to 80 percent by the time men are in their 70s.

Mohammed joined Riverside Urology Specialist in 2019. He completed his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at Midwestern University: Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in Downers Grove. He then went onto complete a surgery internship at McLaren Macomb Hospital in Mt. Clemens, Mich. His urological surgery residency was through Michigan State University. He is also certified in minimally invasive laparoscopic and robotic surgery.

“Growing up, I was raised to try to help people,” he said. “Helping people recover their health is something that is near and dear to my heart. As a urologist, because of the breadth of material I see, I try to keep a good sense of humor and rapport with my patients.”