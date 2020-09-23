Briefcase: Sept. 23, 2020

<strong>Heartland Hospice now serving Kankakee County</strong>

<strong>Heartland Hospice</strong>, part of ProMedica, a mission-based, nonprofit integrated healthcare organization, recently announced it is now serving patients and families in Kankakee County. Heartland has provided hospice care for years in Cook, Will, Kendall, Grundy, DuPage and Kane counties.

“At Heartland, we believe wholeheartedly in the power of the individual, the importance of relationships and the value of respect and dignity to everyone at every stage of life,” said Jerilyn Jones, account liaison. “Our goal is to create a positive difference every day, to make a personal connection and to create memorable moments that will enrich life. That means trying to exceed expectations in every way. We are honored for the opportunity to expand our reach to Kankakee County,”.

Heartland Hospice, at 20960 S. Frankfort Square Road, Suite C in Frankfort, is part of ProMedica, a mission-based, nonprofit integrated healthcare organization which includes a network of 13 hospitals, 2,600 physicians, a health plan, 335 nursing and rehabilitation centers, memory care communities, home health and hospice agencies.