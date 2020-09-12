Briefcase: Sept. 12, 2020

<strong>Ray earns orthopedic specialist certification</strong>

<strong>Rick Ray</strong>, exercise specialist at Fitness Premier Bourbonnais-Manteno has earned certification as an orthopedic exercise specialist from the American Council On Exercise. An orthopedic exercise specialist can create individualized programs for people living with chronic orthopedic issues.

Many people experience chronic pain due to a variety of orthopedic issues and consequently avoid exercise. A orthopedic exercise specialist can design an integrated approach to efficient movement helping to support individuals achieve improved mobility, stability and strength. This can contribute to the development of a healthier lifestyle.

Ray is also recognized by ACE as a certified medical exercise specialist, certified personal trainer and a senior fitness specialist. In addition, Ray is recognized as a corrective exercise specialist by The National Academy of Sports Medicine and as a cancer exercise specialist by the Cancer Exercise Training Institute.

For more information, contact Ray at rickraycpt@gmail.com