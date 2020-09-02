Main Street: Sept. 2, 2020

Currently, we are at the crossroads for our country. The very fabric of our nation has been torn in half, and with an upcoming presidential election on the horizon, which will set the course of our country for decades, has been superseded with a global pandemic, rioting, looting and civil unrest coupled with systemic racism. Now more than ever, we need to employ ethics, character and integrity as the norm, and not just as an aberration.

As an ethics professor, I am uniquely qualified to offer my commentary on how to instill ethics back into our daily interactions. When teaching ethics, I implore my

students to understand the basic premise of ethics at its core, “doing the right things for the right reasons.” As such, and riding in tandem with ethics, is critical thinking, which can be loosely defined in the leadership literature as, “the intellectually disciplined process of actively and skillfully conceptualizing, applying, analyzing, synthesizing, and or evaluating information gathered from, or generated by, observation, experience, reflection, reasoning or communication, as a guide to belief and action.”

However, many of us fear and avoid conflicts due to past experiences. I have witnessed several people remain quiet regarding the decaying state of affairs our country is experiencing. This is in direct response to avoid being castigated by the opposing political party and national media as being deemed “radical” or “chastised”due to their ethical, religious and moral values. It is an age of self-entitlement, self-absorption and extreme vitriol to any conflicting views. Civility has been cast aside.

Despite this new age thinking of entitlement, ethics and character remain central to the advancement of a civil society. Character has been described as “what you do when no one is looking,” and integrity is basically “consistent character.”

We have heard presidential candidates extol the virtues of their character and integrity while hiding in their basement and espousing political platitudes with no agenda for policy or change. Additionally, the national media is replete with misrepresentations,half-truths, mis-characterizations, character assassinations, intolerance of opposing viewpoints, and the political propagation of polemics.

In essence, these are political opinions masquerading as facts, coupled with the apparent lack of critical thinking, serve to confuse and often enrage their political opponents.In light of this evidence, we need to ascend to civility, ethics, and tolerance of other views. Healthy debate and disagreement are a prime directive in acivil society. On the bright side, this debate can energize and offer unique solutions if both parties engage in civil dialogue to remedy these conflicts and move to sustainable change.

As such, Camilla Hedborg wrote an interesting article titled, “Five Steps to Improve Ethical Performance.” I will highlight Hedborg’s salient points and then offer my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

A litany of excuses often prevails for lack of ethics in the organization. As further articulated by Hedborg, ethics is a growing priority for business leaders, but they are struggling to integrate an ethical culture, according to a recent Chartered Global Management Accountant survey. Furthermore, to fully embed an ethical culture, organizations must improve training, communication,and leadership. How these practices are ensconced and implemented is critical to the organization’s ability to gain the most from an ethical performance culture, said Hedborg.

Ethical leaders are ideally positioned to be key influencers, to support their organizations in achieving this increasingly important task. Here are five steps to implement ethical conduct in your organization.

• <strong>Develop a code and make ethical performance a strategic priority.</strong> (A code of ethics or ethical policies set forth clear objectives, standards, and expectations for ethical behavior and performance in the organization. Set well-defined expectations and review the ethical code of conduct with team members on a consistent behavior to negate or reduce unethical behavior in the organization.)

<strong>• Set the tone from the top.</strong> (Senior management teams must show leadership and be seen to live the organization’s ethical values. Ethical leaders need to model the behavior they wish others to follow, and once that happens, team members get in sync with the organization’s mission, goals, and values to sustain and promote ethical behavior for all relevant stakeholders.)

<strong>• Engage, communicate, and train your staff.</strong> (Engage staff and other stakeholders such as suppliers, customers, investors, regulators, and consumer communities, through effective and informative communication. Central to developing and sustaining an ethos of an ethical culture is inculcated with consistent communication and training to reinforce the organizations vision and values.)

<strong>• Provide support routes for staff.</strong> (Ethical leaders imbue the organization with clear directions for reporting suspected fraud and violation of company policies on ethical behavior. Too many organizations are weak in this regard and must adopt a zero-tolerance approach to unethical behavior.)

<strong>• Measure effectiveness of your ethics program.</strong> (Ethical leaders employ and engage best practices within the organization to measure their ethical performance and foster open and frank discussions.)

As illustrated above, ethical behavior should not be a choice, but, rather, it is a requirement to develop long-term relationships. There is always a cost for being ethical. It will cost you in the short run but sustain you in perpetuity. There are no shortcuts to the top, and thus, gaining short-term advantages by being unethical can, and usually produce, chaos and destruction to your career and character.

In summary, I would like to leave you with two of my favorite sayings that can assist you in dealing with others. The first quote, as articulated by Dave Willis, “Show respect to people who don’t deserve it; not as a reflection on their character,but as a reflection on yours.”

The second quote is from an unknown author, who said, “Before you Pray – Believe. Before you speak, listen. Before you spend, earn. Before you write (speak), think. Before you quit, try. Before you die, live.”

Obviously, the need for ethical behavior, civility and critical thinking are evident. The proliferation of civil unrest and vitriolic behavior can and must be reduced.This behavioral process is accomplished by behaving ethically and showing our real character to the world – love one another. As the Beatles eloquently wrote somany years ago, “And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.”

Let’s make this a better world by practicing the above, and watch the world become a better place for all its citizens.